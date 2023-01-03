Councilmember Alex Pedersen announced Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to the Seattle City Council, adding to the growing list of incumbents who plan to leave their seats at the end of the year.

Pedersen, who represents District 4, which covers Northeast Seattle including Wallingford, Roosevelt and the University District, said in a statement after the regular council business meeting on Tuesday that he would be leaving the position after one term.

“Striving to serve the public as a voice of reason during tumultuous times has been an honor, but I am not a career politician,” Pedersen said, later noting that his family “will need [him] more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having [him] back.”

During his time on the council, Pedersen has consistently voted more centrist than his more left-leaning peers, advocating for public safety and business interests, and opposing divestments from police and increases in taxes and levies.

“In the year ahead, my office plans to focus on safety, including community safety and transportation safety, as well as preventing economic, physical, and cultural displacement and ensuring fiscal responsibility so the people’s tax dollars are invested as effectively as possible,” Pedersen said.

The terms for each of the city’s seven district specific council positions will expire in November. The two at-large council positions — held by Teresa Mosqueda and Sara Nelson — will be on the ballot in 2025.

Pedersen is one of at least three council members who appear unlikely to seek reelection, following an announcement from Councilmember Lisa Herbold last month and several informal comments about leaving the council from President Debora Juarez in public meetings.

Pedersen was not immediately available for comment.