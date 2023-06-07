In an attempt to create a more progressive tax system in Seattle, District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen wants to create a city capital gains tax to replace an existing tax on water.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Pedersen proposed a 2% capital gains tax that would replace $40 million in revenue currently collected through what he called an “arbitrary” 15.54% tax on water bills.

“Adopting a more fair and progressive capital gains tax would ensure that no one has to pay taxes for their drinking water again, making this the first time Seattle has proactively eliminated a regressive tax,” Pedersen said.

Citing a report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, Pedersen said Washington has the most regressive taxes in the country, meaning people with the lowest incomes pay the highest portion of their household income in taxes.

The “revenue neutral” proposal, Pedersen says, is a step toward tax reform needed to balance the tax burden.

“Everybody will benefit from this, but the utility tax is regressive, so we’re leading with prudence and fiscal accountability, responsibility by removing a tax first,” Pedersen added.

Advertising

Pedersen, who will leave office in December at the end of his first term, is also trying to address tax reform by advocating for a resale state impact fee, which would make developers help fund transportation projects, potentially leading to a reduction in property taxes on individuals, who currently cover those costs.

According to Pedersen’s presentation on Wednesday, utility, property and sales taxes are all regressive and in need of reform.

“Everybody pays, but the lowest-income households pay a greater portion of their income,” Pedersen explained.

“The top 1% can afford to pay this 2%,” he later added.

In 2021, Washington passed a statewide capital gains tax, collecting 7% on profits more than $250,000 from the sale of assets, including stocks and bonds, while exempting retirement funds and real-estate transactions. Seattle’s tax would follow the same rules, but tax at a rate of 2%.

The first $500 million collected on the tax each year will go to the state’s Education Legacy Trust Account. Any excess revenue will go into the state’s construction budget and be earmarked for school construction projects.

The tax was challenged all the way to the Washington Supreme Court, but was upheld in March and is currently being collected for the first time based on 2022 incomes.

Advertising

During the budget process, the state anticipated it could collect $248 million in capital gains tax payments in the 2023 fiscal year, which ends July 1.

By May 9, the state had collected $601 million more in revenue, suggesting that number could exceed $800 million by the deadline.

Asked the estimated total revenue from the proposed local tax, Pedersen would not share an estimate but did say that data from statewide collections suggest that Seattle’s revenue on a 2% tax would “far exceed” the $40 million collected under the current water tax.

If Seattle implemented its own capital gains tax, it would be the first locality in the state to do so.