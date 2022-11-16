U.S. Sen. Patty Murray will likely be the first woman to serve as Senate president pro tempore, a position that would place her third in line for the presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to nominate Murray, who was just elected to a sixth term, to the position, Murray’s office said Wednesday.

The Senate president pro tem presides over the Senate in the vice president’s absence. The position is third in line for the presidency, after the vice president and the House speaker.

The current Senate president pro tem, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, is retiring after his term ends in January.

Senate Democrats will vote amongst themselves to confirm Senate leadership positions, including president pro tem, the week of Dec. 5. Senate Republicans, in their own caucus vote, voted Wednesday to reelect Mitch McConnell as minority leader.

Murray will be the fourth-most-senior senator in the next Senate, and the second-most-senior Democrat. She will remain the third-ranking Democrat, behind Schumer and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.

She is also likely to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee, giving her great sway over federal spending and the ability to steer funding to Washington.

First elected in 1992, Murray, should she complete her term, would be among the longest-serving senators in American history. As soon as she begins her next term, in January, she will become the second-longest-serving female senator in history, trailing only her Democratic colleague, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Murray waltzed to reelection this year, handily defeating Republican Tiffany Smiley in an expensive race that many predicted would be closer than it ultimately was. Murray led with more than 57% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.

She’s said her top priorities for the next Congress are codifying abortion rights, passing voting rights legislation and expanding access to affordable child care. But with Republicans almost certain to control the House of Representatives, it’s unclear what progress she, and other Democrats, will be able to make.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.