OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers have earmarked dollars for a bill that would create a statewide outdoor education program as the House and the Senate work to finalize the state’s 2022 supplemental budget.

But in House and Senate budget proposals released earlier last week, lawmakers took differing approaches on the bills’ funding mechanisms and will have to reach an agreement by the end of the legislative session on March 10.

House Bill 2078 would establish two programs intended to increase Washington students’ outdoor learning opportunities, one of which would make grants available to school districts, tribal schools and outdoor education providers. The other program, called the Outdoor Education Experiences Program, creates funding for public schools to send all fifth and sixth grade students on outdoor learning trips.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, it would cost an annual $44.2 million to send every fifth- and sixth-grade public-school student to a three day, zero night outdoor experience. OSPI also estimates it would cost almost $1 million for staff to manage the grant programs over the next four years.

The proposed state supplemental budget put forth by Senate Democrats sets aside $10 million for the rest of the 2021-2023 budget cycle and anticipates $50 million for 2023-2025 for the program. The House has allotted an annual $20 million for the program starting in 2022.

Budget writers in the House are planning for their annual $20 million to fund a grant program, putting money directly into schools and outdoor-education providers with the intention of sending every eligible student in the state on an outdoor learning experience. According to Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, the Senate’s budget is structured as a reimbursement program, making funds available to schools should they choose to send their kids to camp.

Although each chamber has structured its budget differently, lawmakers are encouraged by the bill’s broad bipartisan and bicameral support.

“I think both of us coming in with budget numbers that are, you know, somewhat comparable is a good sign,” said Rep. Steve Bergquist, D-Renton.

Teachers and outdoor educators alike say that getting students into nature and learning about the environment is notably beneficial for behavioral learning, test scores and mental health, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“None of us want to be the last generation to have our kids play outside,” said Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, the bill’s prime sponsor. “And this is an opportunity for every kid to get outside.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his support for the bill Friday evening, writing in an email that expanded outdoor education was one of the items prioritized in the governor’s proposed budget.

After passing through the House with broad bipartisan support, HB 2078 is scheduled for a vote Monday in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. From there, it would advance to a vote of the full Senate.