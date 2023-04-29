Last month, one of Washington’s fellow travelers in the West Coast liberal project got fed up.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’m pissed about that,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, at a community meeting.

Warning to us: He was talking about how his state, Oregon, had two years ago launched an ambitious, first-in-the-nation experiment to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs.

Oregon’s Measure 110 was aimed at a longtime progressive goal: to get the legal system out of the drug addiction realm, to be replaced with a health approach.

“What was sold to the voting public was, ‘Yes, we will decriminalize some personal amounts of drugs,’” the angry mayor said. “But the main event was supposed to be the establishment of substance-use disorder treatment statewide, including a lot of it right here in the metro area. And here we are two years later, and we’ve seen the decriminalization of hard drugs, but we’re not seeing the treatment.

“It needs to happen, and it needs to happen urgently. And if it doesn’t happen, then we need to rethink the basic tenets of that ballot measure. If it’s not working, then let’s just admit it, and let’s move on to something that does.”

Strong words. I bring them up because our state now appears to be stumbling into a plan, if you can call it that, to follow Oregon. Except we’re doing it far more haphazardly, after our state lawmakers adjourned this past week without passing any sort of treatment network.

Unless there’s a special lawmaking session to revisit the issue, possessing small amounts of hard drugs like meth or fentanyl will become legal here on July 1. But lawmakers left for the year after voting down a bill that included paying for crisis clinics and other treatment efforts around the state.

Oregon is right there, across the Columbia River. Legislators, please take a look at it, to see how this is likely to work out.

Two years ago, Oregon made it so having drugs was no longer a crime, but a civil violation, subject to a ticket with a $100 fine. You could get out of the fine by calling a hotline and getting evaluated for addiction. So Oregon tried to maintain some semblance of a “nudge” toward treatment.

That plan was coupled with about $300 million worth of treatment facilities, in every Oregon county, paid for mostly by taxes on legalized marijuana sales. Measure 110’s goal was not just to end the war on drugs, but to replace it with a sort of truce of healing.

It hasn’t worked out. Arrests dropped to zero, so the war part ended. But the healing part has been lacking.

So far, drug users have received 4,266 of the civil tickets. But fewer than 200 have called the hotline about treatment. Incredibly only 36 people in two years have followed through to get the health assessment — less than 1%.

A recent state audit found there is so little engagement with the system that the hotline is costing $7,000 per call. Two auditors assessed the overall program with grades of “C” and “D.” Another was more hopeful, saying the grade was “incomplete.”

As the Portland mayor noted, the going easy on drugs happened instantly. There’s been widespread open drug use as a result. But standing up the treatment side has been slow and difficult.

Even advocates now say it was a mistake not to get the support infrastructure up and working first.

“If I had to do it all over again, I think I would reverse the way that we’ve done it,” an Oregon state legislator told The Economist magazine. The pro-drug liberalization publication ruefully acknowledged that Oregon’s trailblazing effort is struggling: “Oregon dismantled a system to deal with addiction, albeit a flawed one, without planning what would replace it.”

Remind you of anyone? This is exactly the mistake Washington lawmakers are making, only here it’s worse. By punting on the issue, they’re leaving an incoherent Wild West situation where drugs may be effectively legal in some cities and towns but not others, while, most crucially, they’re leaving any statewide treatment network unfunded.

This reminds me of Seattle’s heedless flirtation with defund the police. The concept of defunding the police is the same as decriminalizing the drugs; they both spring from the same well. It’s to shift away from the use of enforcers — to correct racial imbalances in the legal system, but also, ideally, to try to get better results for everyone.

Don’t deploy a cop with a gun when what you need is a social worker. This makes perfect sense on paper (such as in the platform of the Washington State Democratic Party, where decriminalization of drugs is endorsed and embraced).

Whether it works in the real world is an open question. But one thing we know through bitter experience is that it’s a disaster when done backward. Seattle crippled itself by starting down the road of defunding the police in 2020 without first doing the hard work of standing up any alternatives. Nearly three years later, the city is down more than 300 officers while city residents are still waiting for a promised civilian public safety team to take their place.

Progressives so botched the execution of defund the police that the idea is now radioactive in politics, when it shouldn’t be. That’s bad enough, but now they seem hellbent to repeat this same mistake — of doing it backward — with drug policy.

Voters get it, too. Here in King County, they just approved a $1.25 billion levy for crisis centers. You couldn’t ask for a stronger signal that the public supports building out a healing network. It will take time, though, not to mention a plan and more money, to do anything similar statewide. (Some startup funding for state crisis centers was in the drug bill lawmakers voted down last week.)

It’s too soon to dub the Oregon experiment a failure. But it is already a cautionary tale. It’s not in some distant state, it’s right next to us. Based on what’s been going on down at our state Capitol, it might as well be on the moon.