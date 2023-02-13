Oregon lawmakers are wrestling with whether to continue paying state workers who’ve chosen to live in far-flung states, including Hawaii, to travel back to the state for periodic in-person check-ins.

Before the pandemic, it was not unusual for a small segment of state workers to live just outside Oregon’s borders, in Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada. But they were expected to show up at state workplaces on their own dime.

Now, in the wake of the pandemic and its remote work allowances, the state has employees living in 41 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Department of Administrative Services.

News stories over the last six months noted that taxpayers picked up the tab for state workers living in distant locations like Florida and Texas to travel to Oregon occasionally for in-person work. It generated outrage among local state workers who commute to the office on their own dime — and also upset lawmakers.

All 30 state senators signed on to a proposal pitched by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend to end taxpayer funding of out-of-state remote workers’ ultra-long-distance commutes, a level of support that suggested Senate Bill 853 could breeze through the Legislature.

“An uproar started … because of the blatant unfairness of the policy,” Knopp said during a public hearing on the bill Thursday. “I heard from many public employees that this was just wrong. There’s no difference between a remote employee and their commute from their home than there is a rank-and-file employee who may live in Medford, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Bend commuting to their job wherever that might be. And they’re not getting reimbursed.”

Moments later, however, the proposal appeared to hit a roadblock when Melissa Unger, executive director of Service Employees International Union Local 503, the largest public employee union in the state, came out strongly against it.

Unger said it would be unfair for the public to stop picking up the cost of remote out-of-state workers’ travel back to Oregon for work because “management created this policy and then workers decided to follow the policy. … They then made life changes based off management’s policy.”

Unger insisted that if the bill is to move forward, out-of-state workers who have benefited from taxpayers covering their work travel costs must be grandfathered in so they can continue to receive the benefit.

No one at the hearing provided figures on how many state employees who lived in Oregon subsequently decided to move out-of-state because of a December 2021 state remote work policy change, as opposed to employees who already lived in other states and were hired since the increase in remote work.

Information collected by The Oregonian/OregonLive from several of the state agencies with the largest payroll costs for remote workers suggests the reimbursements for out-of-state workers to commute back to Oregon a few times a year may total less than $100,000.

A relatively tiny share of state workers — 431 out of more than 40,000 state workers — work remotely and live outside Oregon. That figure includes 255 who live in bordering states and in some cases have reason to be reimbursed frequently for travel expenses, such as overseeing public works projects and visiting children in foster care. Just 244 state workers, or about half of 1%, live outside of Oregon and Washington, state figures show.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat known for having a close relationship with public employee unions, said the governor avoids weighing in on legislation and had no comment on whether she wants to continue the policy of paying for some out-of-state workers’ travel back to Oregon.

Unger, the union leader, said, “We’re not really convinced this is a problem” to reimburse employees for long-distance travel. “We don’t know: How much money have we spent on out-of-state travel? Has it been significant?”

Indeed, Oregon’s government does not track spending on employees’ long distance travel, a spokesperson for the Department of Administrative Services told The Oregonian/OregonLive. People who want to find out how much is spent must inquire with each of more than 25 state agencies.

The administrative agency, which ranks a distant fourth among Oregon departments in payroll for employees who don’t live in Oregon or Washington, spent more than $10,000 since July 2020 for its out-of-state remote workers to travel back to Oregon for business, communications director Andrea Chiapella wrote in an email.

The Oregon Department of Human Services, the largest state agency and one that pays more than $6.8 million a year to workers living outside of Oregon and Washington, spent $6,989 in 2022 for airfare, lodging, meals, transportation and incidentals and had no such expenditures in 2021 or 2020, according to an email from press secretary Jake Sunderland. The agency filtered out expenses for workers in border states who are reimbursed for travel expenses incurred routinely as part of their jobs, such as caseworkers who visit clients.

The Oregon Department of Transportation spent nearly $13,000 for eight remote workers living out-of-state to travel for their jobs since July 2020, though it appeared only a couple of those workers lived in distant states and the others live in border states and could be incurring routine expenses such as to visit job sites. Assistant communications director Katherine Benenati wrote in an email that the figures ODOT provided did not include any airfare which would have been paid for with state credit cards. “We have no way of getting data on individual travelers without manually looking up credit card receipts or going to the admin for that crew to see if they purchased any airfare,” Benenati said.

At the Oregon Health Authority, taxpayers have paid $19,230 since July 2020 to bring out-of-state workers back to the state for meetings, lead communications officer Jonathan Modie wrote in an email. More than $4,000 of that cost was for Washington residents to attend work events in Oregon.

The Oregon Lottery has paid more than $9,000 in the same time period for four out-of-state remote workers to travel back to the state for work obligations, according to external communications program manager Melanie Mesaros. The Secretary of State’s Office has paid $426 for one out-of-state worker to travel to Oregon, spokesperson Ben Morris said.

Some state agencies have out-of-state workers but have not paid for their travel. Those include the Oregon State Treasury and Oregon Department of Justice. “I cannot with a straight face justify to our local commuters who come to work reliability that their commuting costs are less important or less meaningful than our employees who may live thousands of miles away,” deputy treasurer Michael Kaplan said during the Thursday public hearing.

As of Friday, 6,342 state workers were approved to work remotely, a figure that does not include hybrid workers who split their time between home and the office, according to the Department of Administrative Services. Kaplan said the question of whether state government should pay for remote employees to fly in from distant states is just the tip of the iceberg of issues the state will have to tackle with remote work, which includes how much office space the state will need in the future, how to track performance, whether Oregon is complying with other states’ labor laws that could apply to out-of-state workers and whether remote work is offered equitably among employees.

Sen. Kathleen Taylor, a Democrat from Southeast Portland who is chair of the Senate Committee on Labor and Business and could decide whether the bill has a chance to move out of committee, sounded skeptical on Thursday. Taylor said that despite agreeing to be a sponsor on the bill, she does not support it in its current form and wants an unspecified amendment that Knopp should work out with the Department of Administrative Services and public employee unions. “I as an individual am not supporting this,” Taylor said.

Knopp said in a text message after the hearing that he is meeting with the public employee unions to negotiate an amendment and he believes it is urgent for the state to address the travel reimbursement issue now because “this is just going to continue to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”