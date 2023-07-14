OLYMPIA — GEO Group, the operator of an ICE detention center in Tacoma that has been the site of hunger strikes and the subject of prior court cases, sued Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in federal court Thursday over a new state law meant to boost oversight of the facility.

The Northwest ICE Processing Center, also known as the Northwest Detention Center, is the state’s only private, for-profit prison. It has capacity for about 1,500 people.

State lawmakers tried to shut down the facility by passing a law in 2021 banning private prisons, and GEO Group sued over that, too. But the state recently acknowledged it won’t enforce that law after a 2022 ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals concerning a similar law in California.

The new lawsuit filed Thursday in the Western District of Washington is challenging House Bill 1470, passed earlier this year, which requires the state to inspect private detention facilities for health and workplace safety matters.

In the lawsuit, GEO Group asked a judge to enjoin the state from enforcing the law, which took effect after Inslee signed it May 11.

GEO Group argues the new law violates two clauses in the U.S. Constitution — one declaring federal law the “supreme law of the land” and another barring states from passing laws “impairing the obligation of contracts.”

In a statement, Ferguson said GEO Group “continues to assert that it’s above our state laws.”

“That’s false,” he said. “The Washington Legislature adopted a law to protect the health and safety of Washington residents and workers at private detention facilities like the one GEO operates. The law is clear that states have the power to ensure the health and welfare of individuals detained within their borders. We will defend this law against GEO’s lawsuit.”

In an email Friday morning, Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Inslee, said the governor’s legal counsel has “not had the opportunity to review the filing yet.”

In court documents, GEO Group also argues its facility in Tacoma was targeted by state lawmakers.

“The legislative record regarding HB 1470 starkly and unmistakably demonstrates that it was specifically designed to target and impose unique burdens on a single facility — the federal Northwest ICE Processing Center — while specifically exempting any similarly-situated Washington state facilities,” the lawsuit states.

GEO Group cites a budget analysis produced by the Legislature saying that state lawmakers specifically excluded facilities that the state’s Department of Social and Health Services might want to contract with in the future.

“GEO has fully set forth its reasons for asking the federal court in the state of Washington to declare HB 1470 unconstitutional as it applies to GEO’s contract with the federal government for the provision of services at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma,” a spokesperson for GEO Group said in an unattributed statement. “GEO will have no further comment while the case remains pending before the court.”

The company, based in Florida, operates more than 90 detention and re-entry facilities and brings in about $2.4 billion in revenue every year.

“I think the gist of this conflict is, is the state of Washington completely barred from imposing any type of safeguards?” said Matt Adams, legal director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. “Or are they only barred from imposing safeguards that would prevent the federal government from engaging in enforcement activities?”

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mulkiteo, sponsored House Bill 1470, the target of the lawsuit. She described the regulations in the legislation, which allows the state to monitor conditions in the facility including food safety and water quality, as “nothing unreasonable.”

“And yet they are fighting that,” she said. “And you’ve got to question, well, why? How much more money do they want to make off the backs of those that are locked up?”

Adams said the standards in the bill won’t prevent GEO Group from operating the center, but it could make it more costly.

“This is the type of thing that I think it’s absolutely appropriate for the state of Washington to be involved with and set up safeguards,” Adams said. “That doesn’t prevent GEO from operating. But yeah, it might take away some of their profit margin.”

The vast majority of people detained at the center are waiting for an immigration judge to decide their case, Adams said.

People detained there have staged hunger strikes over conditions in the facility, said Maru Mora Villalpando, community organizer with La Resistencia, a grassroots organization led by undocumented immigrants and people affected by immigration enforcement and detention.

People detained at the center have faced dirty facilities, medical neglect and use of segregation, she said.

“Being an immigrant doesn’t make us a danger to anyone and the real danger is the privatization of immigration detention,” Mora Villalpando said. “We cannot allow these big companies to continue profiting from the misery of our communities.”

In 2017, Ferguson sued GEO Group, arguing the company violated the state’s minimum wage laws by paying detainees as little as $1 a day for their work. In 2021, the company was ordered to pay $23 million including about $17 million in back pay to detainees, though that case has been going through appeals.

This report used information from Seattle Times archives.