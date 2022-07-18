An open race for Washington’s 30th Legislative District Position 2 seat centers on housing affordability and safety for those living in South King County.

Four candidates — the Rev. Cary Anderson, Mark Greene, Kristine Reeves and Ashli Tagoai — are vying for the seat that will be vacated by single-term Rep. Jesse Johnson, who was originally appointed to the seat vacated by Reeves in 2020, and elected to keep the seat later that year.

Johnson is not seeking reelection to represent the district, which covers much of the southern part of King County, including Federal Way, Pacific and South Auburn. Instead, the two Republicans and two Democrats will face off in the August open primary.

With record-setting gun violence in King County in both 2020 and 2021, one shared priority among candidates is public safety.

Tagoai and Greene both name public safety as their top issue facing the district and say the way to address rising crime in the area is by bolstering law enforcement by undoing police reform policies that have been implemented by the Legislature since a national reckoning with police violence that began in 2020.

“With the police reform laws, you have a lack of accountability as far as people breaking the law. You know, people criminals are a lot more involved in so I think that there needs to be a sense of accountability,” said Tagoai, a young attorney who lives in Auburn, noting her growing concern for personal safety when out running.

Specifically, Tagoai and Greene said the state should repeal one recent law that requires law enforcement to obtain probable cause before using force.

Anderson, a lead minister at Seattle’s First AME Church, noted the need for improved policing, but called for the state to support mental health and substance abuse services in preventing crime.

“We need to allow and permit the police to have the necessary tools that they need to carry out their work, but we also need to hire and bring other professionals into the realm of fighting crime and de-escalation,” Anderson said.

Fast facts Carey Anderson, 63, lead minister of Seattle’s First AME Church, doctorate from St. Paul School of Theology. Lives in Federal Way. Mark Greene, 68, contract legal assistant, AAS degree from Inver Hills College. Lives in Federal Way. Kristine Reeves, 41, mother of two, master’s from Gonzaga University. Lives in Federal Way. Ashli Togoai, 29, attorney, J.D. from the Seattle University School of Law. Lives in Auburn. More

Anderson later noted that preventing violent crime was personal to him as a pastor who has hosted funerals for victims of gun violence and after being shot in the hip by a BB-gun last week while placing campaign signs, according to a report he filed with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Another unifying issue for candidates is the rising cost of housing in King County, where the median cost of a single family home was up about 20% this spring over the same point in 2021. The median home price was $660,000 in Southwest King County and $780,000 in Southeast King County.

Anderson, whose church operates multiple nonprofit affordable housing developments, said the answer to housing instability and homelessness is providing more affordable housing (costing no more than 30% of a household’s income) and allowing fewer evictions.

“Right now people can’t find a place to stay with affordable rent … so they rent where they can barely afford and then get put out when they fall behind,” Anderson said.

“Much of the homelessness we have is because there were evictions when someone needed a few more days to pay their rent, and they weren’t given time to catch up,” he added, advocating for broader protections against evictions.

Tagoai, however, said the Legislature needs to protect landlords to improve the housing market, calling some recent and proposed housing reform options — like COVID-related eviction moratoria and rent control — “dramatized” and “one-sided,” too often favoring the tenant.

“So the downstream effect to that is housing providers are leaving the industry and when you take out housing options, then you have a supply and demand shift, and price increase,” Tagoai said.

Reeves, a Federal Way mother of two who served in the vacant seat from 2017-2019 before leaving to run for Congress, mentioned housing, climate change and education as top concerns for her campaign, noting she had 10 to 20 bills she would “drop tomorrow” if she got elected.

But in order to “move policy” if she’s reelected, she said she is campaigning on her approach to votes, rather than individual policy, calling upon her first term in office.

“Everyone [voting on policy] has to have an opinion on everything, and some people come in with a policy bias where they are all about one issue,” Reeves said, noting that she didn’t want to campaign on a limited number of policies.

“I will vote on a lot of issues so what I will do is commit to framing everything through the lens of educational opportunity, economic opportunity, and equity and inclusion,” she said.

Reeves also said she would prioritize systematic changes in the Legislature, aiming to make it a more welcoming environment for women and people of color.

“I was operating an institution that wasn’t built for me, by me or with my inclusion in mind,” Reeves said, recalling hearings of the part-time Legislature that would be scheduled after business hours and impact her parenting.

“We spend millions of dollars recruiting and training women and people of color to run for office, and yet we spend zero dollars helping them when they’re in office,” she added.

Greene, a perennial candidate and legal assistant by trade, did not mention housing as a priority, but rather has his sights set on a broader political shift, to “make sure that we have more respect for American constitutional values and institutions.”

Greene said he would fight against progressive policies if elected, hoping to ban abortion in most cases and prevent public schools from becoming “radicalized” through critical race theory and gender studies.

“These are minority beliefs that the Washington Legislature is advocating,” Greene said, condemning the state’s majority-Democrat lawmakers. “So we need more legislators in there that will overcome that and be the majority.”

In the last decade, Greene has run for office six times, trying to become a Congress member, Washington lieutenant governor and King County Elections director. He run for this same District 30 position twice before, losing to Reeves in the 2018 general election and not making it beyond the primary in 2020.