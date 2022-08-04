Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released.

But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.

The new ballots didn’t alter the sense Tuesday night that Democrats were rebuffing Republican attempts to build momentum in Puget Sound suburban legislative districts ahead of the general election. Instead, Thursday’s results brought Washington’s top-two primary nearer to the finish line.

The state’s vote-by-mail system means many races are not decided for days, and sometimes weeks.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Julie Anderson, an independent, remains ahead of Republicans Keith Wagoner and Bob Hagglund in her bid to advance to November. Anderson has just over 13% of the vote, Wagoner just over 12% and Hagglund just under 12%. They’re all trailing Democrat Steve Hobbs, who’s through with about 41%.

SEATTLE

In a crowded, open-seat state House race in the 36th Legislative District, Jeff Manson is holding steady at 14% of the vote and is poised to advance with Julia Reed, who has 54%. Both are Democrats. The district includes Northwest Seattle and the neighborhoods of Magnolia and Queen Anne.

Advertising

In a similar state House race between Democrats in the 46th Legislative District, in Northeast Seattle, Darya Farivar has passed Lelach Rave by a hair. They each have just under 30% and appear bound for November.

SOUTH KING COUNTY

In the swingy 47th Legislative District, where a crucial state Senate seat is vacant, Claudia Kauffman is holding off Satwinder Kaur to represent the Democrats against Republican Bill Boyce in November. But Kauffman is now up only 65 votes. Boyce is advancing with about 46%. The district includes parts of Kent and Auburn and all of Covington.

In the 47th’s open-seat state House race, Democrat Shukri Olow has just over 18% and is leading Republican Barry Knowles by less than a percentage point. Democrat Chris Stearns is advancing with 34%, so Republicans could be shut out of the general election.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In the 38th Legislative District’s state Senate race, centered on Everett and Marysville, Republican Bernard Moody, with nearly 30%, appears headed to the November election, rather than Republican Anita Azariah, with 12%. Democrat June Robinson, the incumbent, has 58%.

Also in the 38th Legislative District, a super-competitive state House race now looks this way: Julio Cortes, a Democrat, is through with 39%, while Republican Gary Kemp has 22%, Democrat Daryl Williams has 21% and Republican Bert Johnson has 18%.

WHATCOM COUNTY

Up in the 42nd Legislative District, which includes most of Whatcom County, incumbent state Sen. Simon Sefzik, a Republican, will advance behind challenger Sharon Shewmake, a Democrat.

Advertising

Shewmake vacated a state House seat to run for state Senate, and the race to replace her is coming down to the wire. Democrat Joe Timmons has about 29%, Republican Dan Johnson has about 28% and Republican Kyle Christensen has about 24%.

ELSEWHERE

In the 26th Legislative District, which includes much of Kitsap Peninsula, state Sen. Emily Randall, a Democrat, saw her lead over Republican challenger Jesse Young shrink a smidgen Thursday in a warm-up to their November battle. Randall has 52% and Young has 44%.

In the 8th Legislative District, which includes most of the Tri-Cities, Democrat John Christenson, with 31%, trails Joe Cotta with 35% and April Connors with 32% in their state House race.

In the 18th Legislative District, in Clark County, where all seats are currently held by Republicans, Democrat Dustin Camacho is advancing in an open-seat state House race with 46%. Greg Cheney, with 20%, barely leads John Ley. Both are Republicans.