A hotly contested debate over Seattle and the region’s direction on the homelessness crisis, policing and housing costs will begin to be decided Tuesday, as votes are counted for the Nov. 2 general election.

In an increasingly bitter Seattle mayor’s race, City Council President M. Lorena González and former council president Bruce Harrell have clashed on defunding the police, tent encampments in city parks and a controversial late campaign ad about the 2017 sex-abuse scandal that enveloped then-Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle’s normally low-profile City Attorney contest has drawn national attention, with Nicole Thomas-Kennedy campaigning on an abolitionist agenda of ending most prosecutions, while her rival, Ann Davison, emphasizing law and order, could become the first Republican elected in the city in decades.

Two citywide Seattle council seats also are up for grabs, including a high-profile matchup between anti-racism activist and attorney Nikkita Oliver competing with brewery owner and former council aid Sara Nelson.

Seeking a fourth term, King County Executive Dow Constantine is facing a challenge from a fellow Democrat, state Sen. Joe Nguyen. County councilmember Kathy Lambert, a 20-year incumbent, is in a tough reelection fight against challenger Sarah Perry, in a race marked by controversy over a Lambert mailer widely condemned as racist.

The Seattle Times will be filing live updates on those races, as well as other Seattle, King County and suburban contests, throughout the day.