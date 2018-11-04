The decision followed a controversy over the business endorsements, which were included in election mailers sent over the past two weeks to attack the carbon-fee measure.

The No on 1631 campaign has dropped a list of 96 Latino businesses from its website and scrubbed them from bilingual mailers that oppose the carbon-fee ballot measure on fossil fuels.

This decision followed a controversy that flared last week over the business endorsements, which were included in election mailers sent over the past two weeks to attack Initiative 1631.

Some owners whose businesses were listed in the campaign flyers told reporters they supported the ballot measure, and accused the No on 1631 campaign of deceptive tactics. Others have affirmed that they realized their names would be on the opposition mailer.

The political battle over the fate of the carbon fee is the most expensive ballot-measure campaign in state history, with opponents, as of Nov. 2, raising more than $31 million largely from oil companies. The carbon fee would apply to most fossil fuels, and rise year by year.

The flyers reflected an effort by No on 1631 campaigners to garner more support among Washington Latinos by showcasing opponents to the carbon fee.

No on 1631 campaigners said they collected signed consent agreements from all the businesses listed in the endorsement, and provided copies of those documents — which included a line that said the endorsements would be made public — to The Seattle Times.

Dana Bieber, a spokeswoman for No on 1631, said the campaign has not received any requests from business owners wanting their names removed from the list. Still, she was concerned supporters were being verbally harassed by proponents of the measure to get them to switch sides. To discourage such tactics, Bieber said Friday, all the of the businesses’ names were removed from any new flyers that would be sent out, as well as other campaign materials.

Also on Friday, Bieber provided a statement from 10 Latino business owners who say they support the No on 1631 campaign, and want proponents to stop contacting them.

Nick Abraham, a spokesman for Yes on 1631, said he was not aware of campaign workers trying to pressure Latino businesses named in the opposition flyers to change their positions.

“There have only been folks (business owners) who have reached out to us and said, ‘I don’t know why I am on this list,’ ” Abraham said.

The business owners who were disturbed to find their names on the flyer include Cesar Lara, owner of Seattle’s Tacos las Delicias.

Documents provided by the No on 1631 campaign show Lara had earlier signed a consent agreement to have his name publicized as part of the 1631 opposition campaign. Though that document described 1631 as an energy tax, Lara said he thought the measure was about sugar, rent and city taxes. He said he is glad the mailer with the name of his business on it will no longer be sent out.

“We don’t support the oil companies,” Lara said.

Another business owner, Gerardo Flores, owner of a Yakima restaurant, told the Yakima Herald-Republic that someone opposed to the measure got his son’s signature on the consent form when he was out. Flores said he was angry about that.

But some other Latino business owners said they continue to stand by the No campaign.

Felix Valderrama, owner of Snohomish-based Easy Cleaning, said he clearly understood the consent agreement when he signed it. He told The Seattle Times he remains “very much on the no side,” despite calls from proponents trying to persuade him to change his position.

Valderrama was one of the 10 Latino business owners whose names were on the statement provided to reporters Friday by the No campaign. That statement said that their businesses often work on a minimal profit margin, so even slight energy-cost increases can hurt.

The proponents’ coalition includes groups such as Casa Latina and El Centro De La Raza, whose leaders say the measure is important to combat climate change and pollution affecting communities of color.

Staff reporter Agueda Pacheco-Flores contributed to this report.