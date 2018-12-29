Both houses of Congress met briefly, but no new business was transacted.
The Senate reconvened for the first time since before Christmas, but with negotiations between the White House and Senate Democrats on ending a partial government shutdown, the session Dec. 27 lasted four minutes. The House met just as briefly, and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the majority whip, told lawmakers not to expect votes for the rest of the year.
