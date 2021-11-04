Progressive candidate Nicole Thomas-Kennedy gained ground on Ann Davison in the race to be the next Seattle city attorney in updated returns released by King County Elections on Thursday, however the more conservative Davison maintained a double-digit lead.

With just over 191,000 ballots counted in the race — roughly 41% of the city’s registered voters — Davison led with 55% of the total to Thomas-Kennedy’s 44%, indicating that Thomas-Kennedy had gained about six percentage points on her opponent since the polls closed Tuesday.

Neither candidate had any substantial comment on the new numbers. Don Stark, a spokesman for Davison, said the campaign simply didn’t have the ability to know the demographics of the new votes.

Will Casey, a spokesman for Thomas-Kennedy, said the candidate is “continuing to monitor the numbers and still believes it’s important that every vote is counted.”

Davison, who declared herself a Republican last year, while President Donald Trump was still in office, has promised to support law enforcement and renew the office’s push to prosecute minor crimes that the administration of outgoing City Attorney Pete Holmes had backed away from. The office of city attorney is officially nonpartisan.

Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender who has had the support of traditionally Democrat-leaning institutions such as labor unions, as well the defense bar and civil-rights attorneys, has used harsh rhetoric against police and has said she supports further reducing — and eventually eliminating — arrests and prosecutions for minor crimes and has framed herself as a police abolitionist.

Based on traditional returns in King County, an analysis by The Seattle Times suggests that Thomas-Kennedy would need to capture two-thirds of the estimated remaining 64,000-plus votes outstanding to catch Davison.