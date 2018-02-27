Daily newspapers across the state published front-page editorials urging Inslee to take action on the bill that would exempt the state Legislature from Washington’s Public Records Act.

The message to Gov. Jay Inslee was widespread Tuesday morning: Veto Senate Bill 6617.

Daily newspapers across the state — at least 12 of them — published front-page editorials urging Inslee to take action on the bill that would exempt the state Legislature from Washington’s Public Records Act.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin also was expected to have a front-page editorial. (The Walla Walla and Yakima papers are owned by The Seattle Times Company.)

The papers’ unusual move puts pressure on the governor to veto the bill and send it back to the Legislature for another vote. Lawmakers passed the bill Friday only 48 hours after releasing the proposal, and without holding a public hearing or floor debate.

Here are the participating newspapers Tuesday morning, according to Newseum and other sources:

1. The Seattle Times (last front-page editorial was published 110 years ago)

2. The News Tribune (Tacoma)

3. The Olympian

4. Yakima Herald Republic

5. The Daily Herald (Everett)

6. The Bellingham Herald

7. Tri-City Herald

8. The Spokesman-Review (Spokane)

9. The Columbian (Vancouver)

10. The Wenatchee World

11. Skagit Valley Herald

12. Ellensburg Daily Record