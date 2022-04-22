It’s Earth Day and President Joe Biden is in Seattle as part of a two-day visit to the Pacific Northwest.

After spending the day in Portland on Thursday talking infrastructure, Biden is set to sign an executive order at Seward Park Friday morning – aimed at protecting old-growth forests from the ravages of wildfires. Gov. Jay Inslee will attend. Some activists have said they plan to protest near the park Friday to demand the Biden administration take more extensive actions to curb carbon-producing fossil fuel projects.

Biden will also make an appearance in Auburn to deliver a speech at Green River College’s Mel Lindbloom Student Union. He will discuss his work “bringing down costs for American families,” and growing the clean-energy economy, according to the White House.

He is expected to leave Seattle around 2:30 p.m., departing from Seattle-Tacoma Airport for Philadelphia. Commuters and travelers in cars and using transit should expect to see delays with temporary road and highway closures and changes to transit service downtown.

