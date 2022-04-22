It’s Earth Day and President Joe Biden is in Seattle as part of a two-day visit to the Pacific Northwest.
After spending the day in Portland on Thursday talking infrastructure, Biden is set to sign an executive order at Seward Park Friday morning – aimed at protecting old-growth forests from the ravages of wildfires. Gov. Jay Inslee will attend. Some activists have said they plan to protest near the park Friday to demand the Biden administration take more extensive actions to curb carbon-producing fossil fuel projects.
Biden will also make an appearance in Auburn to deliver a speech at Green River College’s Mel Lindbloom Student Union. He will discuss his work “bringing down costs for American families,” and growing the clean-energy economy, according to the White House.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the presidential visit.
President Biden expected at Seward Park
—Jim Brunner
Advertising
Biden to issue Earth Day order to safeguard old-growth forests
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday in Seattle laying the groundwork for protecting some of the biggest and oldest trees in America’s forests, according to five individuals briefed on the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was not yet finalized.
He will direct the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year, three of the individuals said. He will also require the agencies to identify threats to these trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and to use that information to craft policies that protect them.
The president’s order, however, will not ban logging of mature and old-growth trees, they added, and the administration is not considering a nationwide prohibition.
It will include initiatives aimed at restoring U.S. forests ravaged by wildfire, drought and insects, requiring federal agencies to come up with a reforestation goal by 2030. It will also address major problems facing tree planting efforts in the West – insufficient seeds and seedlings – by directing agencies to develop plans to increase cone and seed collection and nursery capacity.
Other pieces of the order are aimed at curbing deforestation overseas, promoting economic development in regions with major timber industries and calculating the economic value of other natural resources such as wetlands.
How President Joe Biden’s visit is affecting Seattle-area roads, freeways and transit service
With President Joe Biden in Seattle, some temporary changes to transit service downtown and road closures are expected, as well as likely congestion on nearby highways.
As Air Force One landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, roads and highways began closing in anticipation of Biden’s motorcade, snarling traffic on Interstate 5, Interstate 90 and Highway 520.
The Washington Department of Transportation would not confirm the precise timing and location of the closures. “For security reasons put in place by the Secret Service we can’t share those specifics,” the agency said on Twitter. Nevertheless, traffic maps showed long streaks of red heading into and out of Seattle.
Travel times were especially bad for those trying to travel north and south through Seattle. Where it normally take drivers 43 minutes to go from Alderwood to Southcenter, it was double that, at 87 minutes, Thursday evening.
WSDOT advised drivers to expect intermittent heavy congestion in the Seattle area Thursday evening and Friday due to temporary closures of the freeway system due to the president’s visit.
Biden spends Thursday in Portland talking infrastructure
In Portland on Thursday, President Joe Biden gave a spirited defense of the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation that he wrestled through Congress last year, citing the $25 billion included for improving Portland International and other airports, as well as wide-ranging investments in clean water, highways, bridges, ports and help for communities dealing with drought and wildfires.
“Let’s get the hell up and take this country back in a way that will lead the world again,” Biden said after declaring this the “infrastructure decade.”
Biden spoke at a podium erected in the hangar of the Portland Air National Guard base with doors drawn back to a backdrop that took in Portland International Airport and flanks of Washington’s mountains to the north across the Columbia River.
He began his remarks shortly after 2:30 p.m., and talked for less than half an hour. He then shook hands and posed for pictures with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48 and others among some 100 guests. He then left to attend an afternoon fundraiser at the Portland Yacht Club where he reiterated to supporters he would not send U.S. troops to Ukraine.
Prior to his talk, Biden toured the Portland airport, which is a hub for most of the state’s passenger and air cargo traffic. He praised a massive timber roof that was under construction and as well as another project to build a runway able to withstand powerful earthquakes.
Biden also spoke of inflation, which he blamed in part on supply disruptions. He also noted rising oil prices that accelerated in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and put in a plug for electrifying more of the transportation fleet.