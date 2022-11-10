U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse won 89,987 votes across Central Washington’s District 4 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.

That total gives the Sunnyside Republican 67.1% of the vote, compared to 30.9% and 41,428 votes won by Democratic challenger Doug White of Yakima, according to updated results as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

While many votes still need to be counted in the district, the race was called in Newhouse’s favor Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Congressional District 4 stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and picking up precincts in Adams and Franklin counties.

Results will be updated as more votes are tabulated in each county. The election will be certified Nov. 29.

Newhouse has held the District 4 seat since 2015 and served in the state House of Representatives. He operates an 850-acre farm in the Yakima Valley and previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

White is a global project manager based in Yakima.