New vote tallies released Wednesday afternoon do not alter the trajectory of three contested state congressional races.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse remained positioned to advance to the general election and survive backlash over their votes to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, two Republican challengers, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and businessman Matt Larkin, were still battling for a shot at facing Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier this fall.

With more vote tallies expected Wednesday night and later this week, there were no immediate concessions from the top contenders in the primary races that could still shift.

Newhouse led the field in Central Washington’s 4th Congressional District with about 27% of the vote Wednesday afternoon. Democrat Doug White was in second place with 26%, and Trump-endorsed challenger Loren Culp remained in third place with 21%.

In southwest Washington, Herrera Beutler remained in second place, taking 24% of the vote, trailing Democratic challenger Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who had 31%. Joe Kent, the Trump-endorsed Republican combat veteran, was in third place with 20%.

Both Herrera Beutler and Newhouse benefitted from a massive deluge of PAC spending as well as the crowded field of GOP challengers feuding among themselves and splitting the vote in the state’s top-two “jungle” primary.

In the swing 8th Congressional District, Schrier is easily advancing to the general election with 49% of the vote, while Dunn and Larkin were locked in a tight race for second place.

As of Wednesday evening, Larkin had 16% of the vote and had extended his election-night lead over Dunn, in third place with 15%.

The top two vote recipients in each race will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.