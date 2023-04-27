Seattle is the latest Washington city to consider its own drug use and possession laws after the state Legislature failed over the weekend to replace an expiring statute.

With the state’s current stopgap law prohibiting drug possession set to expire on July 1, leaving local municipalities to write their own policies, Gov. Jay Inslee is leaning on the Legislature to hold a special session to fill the policy gap this summer.

In the meantime, Seattle Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen and City Attorney Ann Davison are proposing the city make drug possession and public use simple misdemeanors to try to curtail the prevalent use of fentanyl and meth on public transit, in city parks and across other shared spaces in Seattle.

“Complacency is no longer an option. The city sets laws and enforcement to dissuade activity that’s harmful to ourselves and others,” Nelson said, comparing drug use to speeding in school zones and carrying firearms.

“Public use of deadly drugs should be no exception,” Nelson added.

Since the state Supreme Court deemed the state’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional in the 2021 State v. Blake decision, legislators have grappled with finding a suitable permanent replacement for the temporary fix, which made possession of drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine a misdemeanor.

A proposed compromise bill to make possession a gross misdemeanor failed over the weekend in Olympia, meaning no replacement law was passed before the end of the regular legislative session.

Inslee said “vigorous discussions” were underway to get the needed votes to pass a bill and he hoped a special session could take place in May.

“We need the Legislature to take action,” Inslee said Thursday morning. “We should not be in a situation where cities act in sporadic and non-parallel form, so we are looking forward to this further discussion. It needs to bear fruit. The Legislature needs to produce a bill on this so we have a consistent Washington state standard.”

Asked about the redundancy of a potential city policy and state policy regulating drug possession this summer, Davison said a city policy would ensure intervention on public use, not just possession.

The most recent iteration of the bill introduced in Olympia also addressed public use, but it’s unclear what, if any, version would pass in a special session.

Davison said the policy was modeled on legislation passed in Bellingham, making public drug use illegal. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn introduced a similar bill this week to address drug use in unincorporated parts of the county.

The two councilmembers and Davison offered little explanation of how the overburdened Seattle Police Department would handle enforcement of the law, following an executive order from Mayor Bruce Harrell last week directing police to focus on high-volume distributors to stop the use of fentanyl.

Nelson said she had not yet discussed the policy with the department and that the group “wanted [news media] to hear it first.”

A spokesperson for SPD said after the news conference that the department would not comment publicly on any pending legislation.

In an emailed statement, Harrell said he was disappointed with the state Legislature for not passing a policy, and urged lawmakers to find a compromise before the law expires.

Harrell did not directly support or criticize Nelson and Pedersen’s proposal, but urged them to develop a policy with appropriate input from communities and first responders.

“It is never acceptable for people to smoke fentanyl or consume illegal drugs on Seattle sidewalks and public spaces,” Harrell said. “However, it is essential that we advance evidence-based policies, programs, and services that help those in need get the treatment they deserve — and continue focusing on arrests of those dealing or taking advantage of people in crisis, both of which are critical to restoring feelings of safety downtown and for all Seattle neighbors.”

Staff reporter Claire Withycombe contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.