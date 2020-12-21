Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where a new variant of the novel coronavirus has been reported.

Early estimates indicate that the new mutation of the virus, while not more deadly or vaccine resistant, spreads faster and more easily than prior strains.

Inslee’s new proclamation requires anyone arriving in Washington from those countries within the last 14 days to quarantine for 14 days — and the restriction applies to those who have recently arrived.

More than 40 countries have banned travel from the United Kingdom over the last several days.

Inslee stressed that the travel restrictions were precautionary. But even if the new strain is not more severe, higher transmissibility means it could lead to a surge in infections and place more stress on hospitals and intensive care units.

