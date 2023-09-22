“It’s been a long, a long time coming,” Talaya Logan sang Thursday in the shaded courtyard of the Elizabeth Thomas Homes, as a golden September sun dipped lower into the sky and kissed the upper levels of the new apartment building in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

“But I know, a change is gonna come,” Logan continued, celebrating the affordable housing complex’s opening on South Henderson Street, just east of the Rainier Beach light-rail station.

Logan, 24, who grew up in the neighborhood, chose the Sam Cooke classic at the last minute. But it felt right for the occasion, she said afterward.

Funding, designing and erecting the complex took almost a decade. Now that it’s complete, Rainier Beach is gaining 119 homes for lower-income working people. The property used to be a parking lot.

“I represent the generation that’s going to benefit from projects like this,” said Logan, a singer and audio engineer who still lives nearby.

“We see how hard things are right now. The cost of living is unsustainable if we’re honest, so initiatives like this are extremely important.”

Advertising

Named after a beloved Seattle nurse, the Elizabeth Thomas Homes are meant partly to combat displacement in Rainier Beach. The neighborhood is home to many people of color, including some previously squeezed out of the Central District and other areas closer to downtown Seattle, said Evelyn Thomas Allen, executive director of FAME Equity Alliance of Washington.

Her organization developed the new building with Catholic Housing Services of Western Washington. For Black people like Allen, who grew up in the Central District and now lives in South Seattle, experiencing such changes has been “very traumatic and very painful,” she said.

“To lose your sense of place and community,” Allen said. “To have strangers come in and act like you don’t belong.”

Most apartments in the new building have two or three bedrooms, based on the idea that families should be able to live there. There are some studios and one-bedroom homes, too. They’re all reserved for, and priced to be affordable for, households making around 50% to 60% of the area’s median income, Allen said. For example, that’s a one-person household making about $48,000 to $58,000 a year or a family of four making about $68,500 to $82,000.

The six-level building has a courtyard facing Henderson with a pocket-sized playground. Bright colors on the exterior walls include purple, red, blue and yellow. The artist behind the design, Mujale Chisebuka, said he chose sunset-inspired tones that would soothe residents after tough days at work or school.

Funding was provided by Seattle’s Office of Housing, the Washington State Department of Commerce and the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. U.S. Bank and Heritage Bank were also involved.

Advertising

Residents have started to move in. Under the city’s “community preference” policy, applicants who could show they were living or had previously lived in the neighborhood were prioritized for some of the apartments, Allen noted.

Rainier Beach saw less development than many other Seattle neighborhoods during the city’s booming 2010s, despite enjoying access to a light-rail station and Lake Washington. But construction activity has accelerated in the last three years or so, especially with regard to affordable housing. In addition to the Elizabeth Thomas Homes, several other buildings with rent-capped apartments have recently opened, are under construction or are planned.

One of those is Ethiopian Village, a 90-unit building for low-income seniors developed by Ethiopian Community in Seattle next to the organization’s existing community center. The project included an expansion of the center and opened this past summer. Rather than take long bus rides back to the neighborhood from outlying Seattle suburbs, the Ethiopian community members who are among the new building’s residents can now ride an elevator downstairs to exercise, eat lunch and access services at the center, said Sophia Benalfew, the organization’s executive director.

“It’s not only about the affordability of the apartments. It’s also about being together with people, from their community,” Benalfew said.

Gregory Davis, the managing strategist at the Rainier Beach Action Coalition and the neighborhood’s unofficial mayor, said his organization has challenged developers of rent-capped and market-rate housing to incorporate local needs, hopes and dreams into their plans and to provide street-level spaces for community-focused businesses and organizations.

“Rainier Beach is flourishing,” thanks to projects like the Elizabeth Thomas Homes, Davis said, despite sporadic headlines about problems there.

Advertising

“Typically when new things are built the old people are swept out,” so seeing a project focus on the opposite feels good, Logan added.

FAME Equity Alliance, which operates under the umbrella of Seattle’s First African Methodist Episcopal Church, is an anti-poverty nonprofit focused on improving the well-being of Black families through affordable housing, social services and economic development, Allen said.

“We are working to try to close that huge wealth gap that exists” with the Black community, while also trying to help other groups, Allen said.

The building’s namesake, Elizabeth Thomas, was the first Black student to complete the University of Washington’s pediatric nurse practitioner program, in 1975. She previously worked as a nurse in Alabama, where she grew up, and at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Her ensuing career, as outlined by the Washington State Nurses Association and Seattle Children’s, made her a community champion. For more than 20 years, Thomas helped power the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, a pillar in the Central District. She served with boards and charities, started a parenting-skills program for court-involved mothers and fathers and launched an outreach program for teen girls, among other deeds. She died in 2011.

Thomas was “always giving and doing” for others, daughter Donsetta Powell said at Thursday’s celebration, glad to see her mother’s legacy “live on.”