After a slate of retirements opened a large number of Seattle legislative seats, South and Northeast Seattle voters will have a decision to make about who will represent them in Olympia the next two years.

While all the seats are likely to remain held by Democrats, the races have drawn a number of candidates in competitive races.

In the 46th District House race for Position 2, which encompasses Northeast Seattle neighborhoods such as Lake City and Maple Leaf, a crowded field of five primary candidates has been whittled down to Lelach Rave, a 50 year-old pediatrician, and Darya Farivar, a 28-year-old policy director at Disability Rights Washington.

In the 37th House District, which includes Seattle’s South End neighborhoods, Chipalo Street and Emijah Smith emerged out of four primary candidates. Street, 38, is a principal program manager in Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer’s office, and Smith, 50, is the chief of staff at King County Equity Now, a pro-Black advocacy and policy organization.

All four candidates are Democrats and seeking office for the first time. All four candidates support making the state’s tax system more progressive and say they would have supported last session’s “missing middle” legislation which would have allowed duplexes or fourplexes on certain single-family lots.

Leading the pack in fundraising, Rave has collected around $296,000, the eighth-largest amount raised in any state House race in Washington, according to public records. During the primary, Rave raised more than any House candidates except for Republican Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox.

Advertising

Farivar has raised about $153,300. In the 37th District race, Street has raised roughly $133,000, and Smith has raised about $117,000.

In the 46th Legislative District House primary, Farivar won 32% of the vote while Rave garnered 28%. In the 37th District, Street claimed 42% of the vote and Smith got 35%.

The 46th District position became open when Javier Valdez decided to run for the Senate seat vacated by David Frockt. Farivar and Rave share similar views on an increased need for mental health treatment and affordable housing, though they differ slightly in their language around landlord and tenant issues.

While Rave said she supports protections for renters, she said “mom and pop landlords,” who are renting out their basements through retirement, also should be protected. Farivar agreed that there needs to be balance but added that oversight power currently leans toward landlords, and that tenants have historically been unrepresented.

Rave said that often in Seattle politics, there is a “tendency to let perfect be the enemy of something that’s really good and gets us in the right direction,” and that her experience as a doctor will inform how she legislates on health issues.

“I bring the voice of science and an emphasis on data and evidence-based practices, and I think that that is a voice that is sorely lacking in Olympia,” Rave said.

Advertising

Farivar described herself as a “practical progressive” who understands the intersection of behavioral health, the criminal legal system and homelessness, and has built a career around advocating in Olympia.

“I’ve been there in those big messy conversations,” she said. “I understand the reality of relationship-building, bridge-building in the Legislature.”

Farivar has been endorsed by three primary candidates and Planned Parenthood. Rave has been endorsed by Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson and 46th District State Sen. David Frockt.

In the 37th Legislative District, Street and Smith are seeking the Position 2 seat that’s being vacated by state Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley. Both agree that police should be a part of the solution to public safety but say law enforcement needs to be accountable to the public. They also agree that housing should be a means of building generational wealth, something that has been historically denied to many Black families.

The primary difference between Street and Smith is in their professional backgrounds and experiences.

Smith, in addition to her involvement in King County Equity Now, is the president of the Mercer Middle School PTSA and a board member at the Tubman Center for Health & Freedom, a nonprofit that seeks to correct health care disparities.

Advertising

Smith said what sets her apart is her depth of experience with policy from advocacy to implementation, as well as her lived experience growing up in South Seattle, graduating from Garfield High School and seeing how the war on drugs and law enforcement disproportionately hurt Black people.

Street said he’s learned to collaborate with other vice presidents across Microsoft and wrangle egos to incorporate new technologies across products.

“The only way I’m effective in my job is establishing trusting relationships with them and then working to bring them toward my point of view,” he said.

Street also said an understanding of technology and how it can impact telehealth and abortion access is missing from the Legislature. Street has also pointed to his own experience as a landlord of 10 units as proof that progressive values can be incorporated into real estate.

Street has been endorsed by former 37th District Rep. Eric Pettigrew and King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski. Smith has been endorsed by King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and Seattle City Councilmembers Andrew Lewis and Tammy Morales.