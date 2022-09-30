More text messages than previously known were deleted from then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s phone in the months after Seattle’s 2020 racial justice protests, and texts of several other key officials were destroyed through phone resets clustered in time, according to a new forensic report.

The report was contained in a filing this week by business owners and residents suing the city over damages allegedly incurred during June 2020’s weekslong Capitol Hill Organized Protest. The filing says the only plausible explanation for the loss of so many texts, including after the CHOP litigation began, is that: “These officials intended to deprive Plaintiffs of crucial evidence.”

The filing by the plaintiffs, including Hunters Capital, Madrona Real Estate Services and Bergman’s Lock and Key Services, accuses City Hall of “spoliation of evidence” and asks the judge in the federal court case to rule the city liable for the damages alleged in the case or at least advise a future jury to infer spoliation.

City Attorney Ann Davison’s office responded with court filings of its own this week, accusing some of the plaintiffs of spoliation themselves by deleting their own texts about CHOP. The office is asking the judge to toss out the entire case based on multiple points, including the argument that City Hall sought to de-escalate the situation rather than neglecting it.

Durkan’s texts were initially disclosed as missing by whistleblowers in her office in early 2021, and new information has emerged in drips since then. In July, King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to put together an investigation into the matter.

A prior forensic analysis, commissioned by City Hall in response to lawsuits over how officials handled the June 2020 protests and released this February, indicated that Durkan’s phone was manually set in July 2020 to automatically delete texts after 30 days, resulting in the loss of thousands of texts from the preceding months. The same analysis indicated that Durkan’s phone had also been set to delete texts stored in the cloud.

The Seattle Times reported more than a year ago that texts from at least eight officials in addition to Durkan, including the city’s police and fire chiefs, were missing from the same crucial period, when police deployed tear gas against protest crowds and evacuated the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

But the new forensic report says 191 additional texts were lost from Durkan’s phone between July 4, 2020, and November 16, 2020, due to manual deletions, rather than the 30-day retention setting. And it says the phones of multiple other officials who were involved with the protests, across several city departments, were each reset in October 2020.

Neither analysis determined who deleted the texts from the various phones. Durkan has said she did not delete her texts and that most of her deleted texts have since been reproduced from other phones. She’s said problems arose with her phone after she dropped it in a tidepool, and the city has cited password and device-management problems to explain why other officials had their phones reset.

But texts between the key officials haven’t been recovered, and the new forensic report by Leatha Consulting LLC for the plaintiffs in the CHOP lawsuit says the deletions “each resulted in a loss of text messages that the City had an obligation to preserve” and says technology problems could have been resolved without resetting phones and losing texts.

Durkan, Best and Davison’s office didn’t immediately comment Friday.

In May, City Hall settled a public records lawsuit filed by The Seattle Times over the missing texts messages for nearly $200,000.