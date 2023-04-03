Throughout his time in office, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has repeatedly talked about a “holistic” approach to improving public safety in the city, the combination of a strengthened Seattle Police Department and measures that address situations that “cannot be solved with a gun and a badge response.”

“To me, public safety means more than just stopping crime — it means ensuring people get the help they need when they need it and that our systems are built for the safety of all people,” Harrell said in his first State of the City speech, in January 2022, about six weeks after taking office.

The mayor was quick to address police issues, proposing an ambitious hiring and retention plan, conducting a permanent police chief search and attending morale-boosting meetings with officers within his first year.

But Harrell’s work on policing alternatives has been slower.

While the mayor has made some headway, including revamping the city’s park ranger program, he is behind on his timelines for designing two major nonpolicing response projects: the creation of a third public safety department and a pilot response team driven by the City Council.

Harrell has yet to share details on these two separate commitments that were supposed to be outlined by the end of 2022. After receiving criticism this year from council members on the blown timeline, the mayor’s office now says it’s combined the two promises into one, but details remain scarce.

The commitments

For years, Seattle has grappled with establishing right-sized, nonpolice responses to certain types of emergency calls. Demands for criminal justice reform were renewed in the summer of 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and also followed the need to alleviate staffing woes in the police department.

While the City Council, mayor and police leadership have publicly committed to this goal, Seattle fell behind some other progressive cities as political tensions following the 2020 protests left council members and former Mayor Jenny Durkan at loggerheads about police budgeting and alternatives.

The council and Harrell, however, have so far agreed about the need for alternative responses. Harrell claimed it as a top priority during his campaign.

The mayor’s primary commitment to police alternatives has been his plan to create a third public safety department that would provide civilian response to emergency calls not suited for police officers or firefighters.

The administration would not share details of the planned department during Harrell’s first year, but consistently said a framework for the department would be released in December 2022 and that the department would be operational in 2024.

In his 2023 State of the City speech in February, Harrell shared a few new details of the envisioned department, which will be an expansion of the existing Community Safety and Communications Center, which directs 911 calls, and transform into his proposed Civilian Assisted Response and Engagement, or CARE, Department.

But still, the administration has not shared the framework for the CARE Department nor details on the scope of calls it will address.

His second commitment came in the form of a “term sheet” agreement with City Council, by which the mayor’s office and council agreed last fall to craft short- and long-term alternative response solutions, most immediately the formation of a pilot dual response team to launch in 2023.

While the agreement acknowledges that the timelines are “aspirational,” the administration missed several planning benchmarks at the end of 2022, including plans to submit frameworks for the pilot program by Dec. 22 and the permanent system of alternative 911 responses by Dec. 31.

Council members expressed their frustration with the delay at a meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services committee in late February, two months after the plans were due.

“Regardless of what the reason is, we are definitely behind,” District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold, the committee’s chair, said at the meeting.

“There is absolutely no reason, I believe, that we need to delay these conversations about a pilot any longer,” Herbold later added, after urging the mayor’s office not to “conflate” the short-term pilot with the goal of a third department.

Herbold’s concerns were echoed by District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis who said during the same meeting that the pilot program is an “extremely high priority” for his constituents.

After recently calling a meeting to discuss the term sheet with the mayor’s office, Herbold said two weeks ago she is confident they still share goals for the pilot program, including agreeing to start with responding to wellness checks and man-down calls, which account for about 7,000 nonmedical, noncriminal calls a year.

Other details, like which geographic areas will be serviced and the exact number of responders, are “still up in the air.”

With the plans still missing in late March, Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell said that the term sheet was an “olive branch” designed to establish trust with the council, and not “an extremely binding” agreement. She blamed funding and labor issues for the delay.

The delay

According to the senior deputy mayor, plans for both projects are delayed because the council cut the $4 million the mayor requested in his original 2023-2024 budget for the third department, but funded $1.9 million for the pilot program and $700,000 to CSCC for alternative response.

While the council’s pilot idea and the mayor’s proposed third department were originally “two different but similarly tied concepts,” Monisha Harrell said the reduction in funding resulted in the mayor deciding to combine them into a single project.

“What we’re doing is saying there’s a lot of synergy between those two issues and instead of doing two separate things, we are taking the best concepts from both and have merged those into one project instead of parallels,” Monisha Harrell said in a recent interview.

The mayor’s budget did not include a specific line item for the new public safety department, but the mayor and budget office did indicate that $4 million from unappropriated planning money may be spent on the formation of the new department. Herbold also noted recently the mayor’s initial budget didn’t include money for the pilot, and that’s why “council took pains to reserve funding specifically for that item.”

Lewis said it was “absolutely absurd” to blame the budget for delays in the development of the pilot team, adding that the council is willing to provide additional funding if needed.

“It’s news to me that they suddenly think that’s an issue. And if it is, I’m sure that the council would adjust those numbers,” Lewis said, noting that the council is eager to work with the mayor’s office on this shared priority.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said March 24 that the senior deputy mayor had relayed this concern to Lewis and others during the meeting Herbold called in March.

As for cutting funding for the third department, Lewis said it was “hard to justify funding for something that doesn’t even exist yet,” like the department, which the mayor’s office had not named or outlined in any way when the budget passed in November.

According to the mayor’s office, the delayed white paper outlining the third department is complete after getting input from subject matter experts from similar programs in areas including New York, Sacramento, Denver and Albuquerque. The document, however, will not be published until after the state Attorney General’s Office signs off on the plan’s legal compliance.

Advertising

The timeline of the department reaching full size, and the breadth of that final department, Monisha Harrell says, will depend on the results of the pilot team and whether the city receives federal money requested by the mayor’s office.

Since the final version of the new department would likely take on more call types than the initial pilot, the mayor’s office also noted that labor disputes with the Seattle Police Department or the Seattle Fire Department may delay bringing the department to scale, or it may affect what call types they service.

“There might be some calls that [the] fire [department] believes is in their body of work, there might be some calls that law enforcement believes is in their body of work, and so we will have to have those conversations and we may have to bargain some of those outcomes,” Monisha Harrell said when asked about ongoing police union negotiations.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said that the pilot is still scheduled to launch late this year, but the timeline may shift because “this complex work relies on contributions from multiple departments, external stakeholders, and substantive cooperation and bargaining with the city’s labor partners.”

Standing up the final third department, however “will require significant bargaining with the city’s public safety labor partners, adding additional timeline uncertainty,” according to the spokesperson.