The monitor, Merrick Bobb, said he cannot draw conclusions "at this stage whether the SPD remains or does not remain in compliance in whole or in part."

The monitor overseeing Seattle police reforms said Thursday that the city’s new contract with the rank-and-file police union could undermine its compliance with a federally mandated reform agreement, even as he praised the department for changing the way it uses force and de-escalates confrontations.

Regarding “crucial issues” including officer discipline and accountability, Merrick Bobb wrote to U.S. District Judge James Robart, “Those issues are of such sufficient moment that one cannot judge the status of sustainment without them.”

Consequently, Bobb wrote, he cannot draw conclusions at this stage on whether the Seattle Police Department “remains or does not remain in compliance in whole or in part.”

Robart earlier asked for information on the contract in the wake of an arbitrator’s decision late last year ordering the reinstatement of an officer fired for punching a handcuffed woman.

The city has been under a federal consent decree since 2012.

