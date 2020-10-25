Monday is the last day in Washington before the November election to register online or by mail to vote.

Would-be voters can still register in-person up until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

To register to vote online or by mail, visit VoteWA.gov to complete the process or for instructions. To register online you’ll need a Washington state ID or driver’s license.

In King County, you can register to vote in-person at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton or at one of six other voting centers, open on varying days between now and Nov. 3.

As of Saturday, more than 43% of registered voters in King County had voted. King County Elections is projecting record turnout this year of 90%. The previous record was in 2012, when 85% of registered voters in the county cast ballots.