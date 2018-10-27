Share story

Evan Bush
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Monday is the final day Washington residents can register to vote in the November general election.

Registration must be done in person at county election offices.

  • King County: People can register at either the county’s Election Annex at 500 Fourth Ave. S. or at King County Elections headquarters in Renton at 919 S.W. Grady Way, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Snohomish County: Register at the elections office in Everett at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., No. 505, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pierce County: Register at the county election center in Tacoma, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Kitsap County: Register at Kitsap County Elections, 619 Division St., Port Orchard, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
