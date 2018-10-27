Monday is the final day Washington residents can register to vote in the November general election.
Registration must be done in person at county election offices.
- King County: People can register at either the county’s Election Annex at 500 Fourth Ave. S. or at King County Elections headquarters in Renton at 919 S.W. Grady Way, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Snohomish County: Register at the elections office in Everett at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., No. 505, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pierce County: Register at the county election center in Tacoma, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Kitsap County: Register at Kitsap County Elections, 619 Division St., Port Orchard, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
