After additional results were released Thursday afternoon, Ryan Calkins widened his lead in the race for Position No. 1 for the Port of Seattle Commission, with 73.87% of the vote.

In the other races, though: a plot reversal.

Hamdi Mohamed, who initially trailed incumbent Stephanie Bowman in the race for Position No. 3 earlier this week, led on Thursday with 50.93% of the vote. Mohamed was up by 9,610 votes.

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa — who initially trailed incumbent Peter Steinbrueck earlier in the week in the race for Position No. 4 and was up by 275 votes Wednesday — widened her lead. On Thursday, she led with 51.38% of the vote, up by 13,623 votes.

More than two-thirds of votes are left to be counted.

Mohamed and Hasegawa both emphasized the environment and equity in their campaigns. Mohamed advises King County Executive Dow Constantine on policy, with a focus on equity and economic development. Hasegawa is executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

Ballots will continue to be counted throughout the week.