Johanknecht won 61 percent of Thursday’s vote count. To catch up, Urquhart would need to win about 62 percent of the 130,000 estimated remaining votes.

Mitzi Johanknecht has been elected as King County sheriff, defeating incumbent John Urquhart.

Johanknecht won 61 percent of Thursday’s vote count. To catch up, Urquhart would need to win about 62 percent of the 130,000 estimated remaining votes.

Johanknecht extended her lead with 54 percent of the vote, compared to 53 percent a day earlier, an upward trend that has continued since Tuesday’s election.

Johanknecht has 200,636 votes to Urquhart’s 169,885 in the latest count.

Urquhart, who has been sheriff for the past five years, was seeking his second full term.

Johanknecht, a 32-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, is now serving as the major in charge of the Southwest Precinct in Burien.

On Wednesday, Johanknecht’s campaign manager, Jessica Sullivan, said the campaign was “very optimistic” about her chances of winning and likes the way the numbers are trending.

But they weren’t ready to declare victory, she said, and will wait for more ballots to be counted.

During the campaign, Johanknecht accused Urquhart of mistreating employees.

Urquhart attributed the attacks to tough new standards he has put in place since taking office. He said he had fired 22 deputies and held commanders more accountable.

Late last year, Urquhart came under fire over his handling of a rape allegation leveled against him by a former deputy. Urquhart didn’t refer the allegation for an internal investigation, saying the FBI already had found the former deputy’s story from years ago to lack credibility.

In the last week of the campaign, leaders of three political-advocacy groups blasted Urquhart over what they described as his mistreatment of the woman and of another former deputy who recently alleged Urquhart inappropriately touched him in 2014.

The 2014 groping allegation has been referred to the Renton Police Department, which is conducting a criminal investigation.

Urquhart filed a defamation lawsuit last week against the former deputy that contends the allegations are malicious, politically motivated lies made “for the purpose of causing substantial and irreparable harm” to derail the sheriff’s re-election bid.

After joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1985, Johanknecht became a captain in 1998 and has spent time in supervisory roles in field operations, patrol operations, technical services and special-operations divisions.

With her assignment to command the Criminal Investigations Division in 2013, Johanknecht became the first full-time female deputy to lead TAC-30, the Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team. She also has led two precincts.

Urquhart — the blunt-talking former media-relations officer who parlayed his name recognition into a successful bid for sheriff in 2012 — retired with a sergeant’s rank before running for sheriff.