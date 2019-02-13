Mike O'Brien was elected to the Seattle City Council in 2009 and represents District 6, which includes Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge.

Seattle City Councilmember Mike O’Brien won’t run for re-election, he announced Wednesday, deciding to leave City Hall at the end of this year rather than try to retain his seat in District 6, which covers Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge.

O’Brien is the fourth incumbent to bow out of the council’s 2019 elections, after Rob Johnson, Sally Bagshaw and Bruce Harrell. All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs this fall.

The other three incumbents – Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant and Debora Juarez – have launched re-election campaigns.

First elected in 2009, when all council members represented the entire city, O’Brien was a Sierra Club activist who worked for a decade as the chief financial officer for a local law firm.

O’Brien has counted environmental, biking, transit, labor and social-justice activists among his supporters during his time at City Hall, often aligning with other members on the left wing of the council, such as Sawant and now-retired Councilmember Nick Licata.

But the Fremont homeowner has in recent years caught flak from some constituents unhappy with his priorities and unsatisfied with his approach to serving his district.

Critics have objected to O’Brien pushing to ease homeless-camping restrictions and to adopt an employee head tax on high-grossing businesses to address homelessness. They’ve also complained about his advocacy for construction of a missing link between sections of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Ballard’s industrial area.

Tempers flared against the council member last year as he defended the head tax at a neighborhood meeting, and he was shoved out of a party celebrating Ballard’s new Nordic Museum by the event’s shipyard hosts.

O’Brien’s announcement came the day after Jay Fathi, a family doctor and health-care-industry leader, launched a District 6 campaign with an endorsement from Tim Burgess, a former council member and interim mayor.

Kate Martin and Jon Lisbin also are running in District 6, with more candidates likely to announce now that O’Brien has chosen to vacate the seat.

O’Brien’s decision marks the end of an era. The announcement by him and the other incumbents means the council next year will include no one elected earlier than 2013.