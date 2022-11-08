It’s Election Day, and voters will help determine the nation’s path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.

Washington Republicans need to flip four state Senate seats and nine House seats to win legislative majorities, which appears unlikely based on the results of the Aug. 2 primary election. Still, Republicans could slow what progressive Democrats hope to accomplish in Olympia merely by reducing the gap between the parties and empowering more conservative Democrats.

Washington could be a national bellwether in the midterm elections. If Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, seeking a sixth term in her tightest race in more than a decade, fails to win reelection, Democrats are all but certain to lose control of the Senate. If Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier loses her bid for a third term in Washington’s one true swing district, Democrats’ already fragile chances of holding control of the House of Representatives become almost untenable.

Across the U.S., Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

Tuesday’s ballot counts will be released shortly after 8 p.m. Vote counting will continue for days.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle, Washington state and across the U.S.