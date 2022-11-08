By
 

It’s Election Day, and voters will help determine the nation’s path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.

Washington Republicans need to flip four state Senate seats and nine House seats to win legislative majorities, which appears unlikely based on the results of the Aug. 2 primary election. Still, Republicans could slow what progressive Democrats hope to accomplish in Olympia merely by reducing the gap between the parties and empowering more conservative Democrats.

Washington could be a national bellwether in the midterm elections. If Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, seeking a sixth term in her tightest race in more than a decade, fails to win reelection, Democrats are all but certain to lose control of the Senate. If Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier loses her bid for a third term in Washington’s one true swing district, Democrats’ already fragile chances of holding control of the House of Representatives become almost untenable.

Across the U.S., Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

    Tuesday’s ballot counts will be released shortly after 8 p.m. Vote counting will continue for days.

    Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle, Washington state and across the U.S.

    Legal challenges play out as voters cast ballots in midterms

    Election legal challenges were playing out Tuesday as voters cast ballots across the country in the midterm elections. And more bruising court fights are expected in the coming days that could draw out how long it takes for votes to be counted in some races.

    More than 100 lawsuits were filed before Tuesday’s elections, targeting rules for things like mail-in voting, voting machines and access for partisan poll watchers.

    And observers are bracing for a deluge of challenges after polls close as some Republican candidates have already said they will not accept a loss or have planted doubt on the election process despite no evidence of fraud.

    The avalanche of election cases follows Republican Donald Trump’s failed effort to get courts to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Trump and his Republican allies brought roughly 60 lawsuits challenging the election that were roundly rejected by judges appointed to the bench by presidents of both political parties.

    Read the full story here.

    —Associated Press
    How will your ballot be counted?

    —Erika Schultz and Lauren Frohne

    Where to find your closest ballot box to vote

    If you haven’t yet voted in Washington state’s general election, you can stop by a ballot drop box Tuesday. Your vote will be counted as long as you deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m.

    Many people in Washington state vote by mail, but elections officials recommended doing so by last Friday because ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

    There are more than 70 official drop box locations in King County, including more than 30 in Seattle. Locations are provided on the King County website.

    There are more than 30 official drop box locations in Snohomish County. You can find a location near you on the county website.

    Details about the more than 40 official drop box locations in Pierce County are available online. There are more than 20 official drop box locations in Kitsap County. Find them listed online.

    —Daniel Beekman
    Seattle Times staff & news services

