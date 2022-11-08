Washington could be a national bellwether in the midterm elections. If Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, seeking a sixth term in her tightest race in more than a decade, fails to win reelection, Democrats are all but certain to lose control of the Senate. If Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier loses her bid for a third term in Washington’s one true swing district, Democrats’ already fragile chances of holding control of the House of Representatives become almost untenable.
Tuesday’s ballot counts will be released shortly after 8 p.m. Vote counting will continue for days.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle, Washington state and across the U.S.
Joe Kent rallies after casting his vote
VANCOUVER – Joe Kent, the Republican running in Washington’s right-leaning 3rd Congressional District, shook hands with supporters at the Clark County elections office Tuesday morning.
“We feel pretty good,” Kent said of his prospects shortly after casting his own ballot. He expected to be hitting “refresh” a lot on the Secretary of State’s website once ballot counts are released after 8 p.m.
Flo Rossmiller, who lives near Battle Ground, said she was “excited about the candidates that are running, like Joe Kent."
“The reason I came out here as opposed to putting it in a ballot box is that I love my community and I love being around the people,” Rossmiller said. “And I miss those days when we would vote in person and stand in line and sometimes get to know one another a little bit better. And also, I have concerns about election integrity and I think flooding the election office with ballots on the last day is the way to do it.”
Jamie Brown, of Vancouver, was among the Kent supporters holding signs down the block from the elections office. Brown said she came out to vote Tuesday morning to “get our country back.”
—Claire Withycombe
Man takes break to vote in South Park
Chris Ruiz has never missed voting since he registered.
The 54-year-old took a quick break from his busy workday in construction management and made his way to the ballot drop box just outside the Seattle Public Library branch in South Park.
A registered Democrat, Ruiz usually votes along party lines each year as he aligns himself with Democratic values, he said.
But he somewhat deviated from the norm a bit by voting for nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State, as she seemed experienced and highly qualified.
“It's just so important to fill out that ballot, get it dropped off and do what it takes to do your part,” Ruiz said.
—Daisy Zavala Magaña
Legal challenges play out as voters cast ballots in midterms
Election legal challenges were playing out Tuesday as voters cast ballots across the country in the midterm elections. And more bruising court fights are expected in the coming days that could draw out how long it takes for votes to be counted in some races.
More than 100 lawsuits were filed before Tuesday’s elections, targeting rules for things like mail-in voting, voting machines and access for partisan poll watchers.
And observers are bracing for a deluge of challenges after polls close as some Republican candidates have already said they will not accept a loss or have planted doubt on the election process despite no evidence of fraud.
The avalanche of election cases follows Republican Donald Trump’s failed effort to get courts to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Trump and his Republican allies brought roughly 60 lawsuits challenging the election that were roundly rejected by judges appointed to the bench by presidents of both political parties.
If you haven’t yet voted in Washington state’s general election, you can stop by a ballot drop box Tuesday. Your vote will be counted as long as you deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m.
Many people in Washington state vote by mail, but elections officials recommended doing so by last Friday because ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.