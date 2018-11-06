Follow along as Seattle Times journalists provide live coverage of the midterm elections and up-to-the-minute results for races in Seattle, King County, Washington state and across the nation on Tuesday.

What you need to know:

7 a.m. — Welcome to the midterms!

Today’s election, already the most expensive midterm campaign in history, will determine the balance of power in Congress. And the results here in Washington state could have ripple effects around the country.

We’ve got a congressional race that has been one of the most expensive in the country. We’ve got a couple of other congressional seats that Democrats are hoping to grab in the event of a major wave. We’ve had millions of dollars pour into statewide initiative campaigns on gun control, soda taxes, carbon fees and the police use of deadly force.

And, of course, it’s all taking place at the halfway point of the presidency of Donald Trump, who has particularly low support in Washington state.

If you’re doing some last-minute voting, here’s our election guide (ballots need to be postmarked today or at a drop-box by 8 p.m.).

Keep checking back here as the day progresses. We will be posting regular updates on turnout, developments, results and reaction across the country and our state. The first polls in Indiana and Kentucky close at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Washington state results will start arriving after 8 p.m.