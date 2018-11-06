Follow along as Seattle Times journalists provide live coverage of the midterm elections and up-to-the-minute results for races in Seattle, King County, Washington state and across the nation on Tuesday.
What you need to know:
- HOW TO VOTE: If you haven’t yet cast your ballot, make sure it’s postmarked today or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m.
- RESULTS: The first wave of Washington state results arrive shortly after 8 p.m. Nationally, the first polls close at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Click here for a cheat-sheet of poll-closing times and races to watch in Florida, Texas and elsewhere.
- FEDERAL RACES: We have a particularly close watch on our 8th Congressional District. That costly campaign between Dino Rossi and Kim Schrier will help determine the balance of power in Congress, while Democrats hope a blue wave could help them take the 3rd District and 5th District. Oh, and we have a U.S. Senate race.
- STATE RACES: Our state’s initiatives have drawn national attention. Will voters approve fees on greenhouse-gas polluters (I-1631)? Ban taxes on sodas and groceries (I-1634)? Adopt some of the nation’s most stringent gun-control laws (I-1639)? Make it easier to prosecute officers for using unjustified deadly force (I-940)? We’re also watching the Legislature and state Supreme Court.
- LOCAL RACES: Seattle voters will decide on a tax levy to raise $620 million over seven years for preschool, K-12 and community college programs. There are other tax votes happening, too. Voters in King County and Pierce County will decide on their prosecutors.
- MORE COVERAGE: See our election page. And follow our election team on Twitter.
- QUESTIONS? Ask away in the comments below.
7 a.m. — Welcome to the midterms!
Today’s election, already the most expensive midterm campaign in history, will determine the balance of power in Congress. And the results here in Washington state could have ripple effects around the country.
We’ve got a congressional race that has been one of the most expensive in the country. We’ve got a couple of other congressional seats that Democrats are hoping to grab in the event of a major wave. We’ve had millions of dollars pour into statewide initiative campaigns on gun control, soda taxes, carbon fees and the police use of deadly force.
And, of course, it’s all taking place at the halfway point of the presidency of Donald Trump, who has particularly low support in Washington state.
If you’re doing some last-minute voting, here’s our election guide (ballots need to be postmarked today or at a drop-box by 8 p.m.).
Keep checking back here as the day progresses. We will be posting regular updates on turnout, developments, results and reaction across the country and our state. The first polls in Indiana and Kentucky close at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Washington state results will start arriving after 8 p.m.
