In Seattle’s District 7, incumbent Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who is running for a second term, has five challengers. They are Isabelle Kerner, business owner; Robert Kettle, retired U.S. Navy; Aaron Marshall; Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky; and Wade Sowders, software engineer at Amazon.

The district, which was trimmed geographically during redistricting in 2022 to offset its growing population, represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as downtown, Queen Anne and Interbay.

Lewis is one of only three incumbents seeking reelection.

Ballots for the primary election ending Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Isabelle Kerner

“Seattle must vote to elect someone that can think critically and creatively.”

Bio

Age: 27

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Self-employed business owner, licensed private investigator and Certified Ethical Hacker

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in political science and studio art, Certified Ethical Hacker certification from EC-Council

Neighborhood: Belltown

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running for Council because Seattle must vote to elect someone that can think critically and creatively to address the following:

“Implement common sense solutions addressing the root cause(s) that have left thousands in Seattle’s streets and spaces, where criminal activity continues to run rampant.

“Improve public safety while also rebuilding trust between the public and our safety providers.

“Hold elected individuals and local leaders at every level personally and professionally accountable.

“Immediately deal with the amount of waste and trash that continues to accumulate around the city and its perimeter.

“Ensure the needs of the general public are prioritized over ‘special interest(s)’ by conducting regular audits at every city level.

“Establish training sites for individuals displaced or unemployed in order to increase the supply of skilled workers and add high-paying jobs that meet current workforce demands.

“Incentivize education in areas where we are falling behind (STEM).”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Failure to GET THINGS DONE

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Cleaner streets

4) Parks and public spaces

5) Affordability / cost of living

6) Economic development

7) Environmental sustainability

8) Transportation/walkability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: No

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Robert Kettle

“I will help lead the City to meet these challenges by fully funding our police department, investing in community policing and prioritizing training and recruiting locally to build a better public safety approach..”

Bio

Age: 57

Pronouns: He/his

Work: Stay-at-home dad; civic volunteer; commander, U.S. Navy (ret.)

Education: Undergraduate degree from Boston University, graduate degrees from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, and a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College.

Neighborhood: Queen Anne

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m running for Seattle City Council because I share the concerns of so many of our neighbors about the incumbent’s inaction and failure on the critical issues facing our city, including public safety, public health, and homelessness. My opponent has been on the wrong side, or both sides, of each of these issues, which is why our downtown and neighborhood businesses are struggling, open drug use has been enabled, and most importantly our most vulnerable residents – victims of crime and those struggling to access social services – have been left behind.

“I will help lead the City to meet these challenges by fully funding our police department, investing in community policing and prioritizing training and recruiting locally to build a better public safety approach. I’ll also stand up for our city and demand a state-level approach to mental healthcare and supportive housing. Seattle can again feel like a thriving, vibrant community!”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Economic development

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Transportation/walkability

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Andrew J. Lewis

Incumbent

“As a proud recent parent, I am committed to working together to be a Seattle we can proudly leave to the next generation.”

Bio

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Seattle City Councilmember, District 7

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Washington; MSC London School of Economics; Juris Doctor, University of California, Berkeley

Neighborhood: Queen Anne

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“As a lifelong Seattleite I love this city and will continue to work in partnership to reach our full potential. Examples of those partnerships include key civic collaborations from my first term like a plan to rebuild Memorial Stadium, saving the Cinerama, and securing funding to remodel the Queen Anne Community Center. It also means building 911 alternative response, scaling immediate shelter, like tiny houses, to move people out of encampments now, and investing in subsidized, supportive, and social housing to build an affordable community to live in.

“We can solve our biggest problems by working together. I am proud to be endorsed by a broad coalition including Attorney General Bob Ferguson, County Executive Dow Constantine, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and Downtown Seattle CEO Jon Scholes.

“As a proud recent parent, I am committed to working together to be a Seattle we can proudly leave to the next generation.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Community safety and wellness

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Transportation and walkability

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Aaron Marshall

Marshall did not meet The Seattle Times’ survey deadline.

Olga Sagan

“We all know the problems — the unhoused suffering, small businesses shuttered, crime and drug use rising. But the politicians aren’t fixing it. I’ll work for the positive change we need.”

Bio

Age: 39

Pronouns: She/her

Work: Owner of Piroshky Piroshky

Education: Ingraham High School, Ballard High School; North Seattle Community College; Bellevue Community College; University of Washington; SHRM Certification; Practical education as a small business owner

Neighborhood: Downtown

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“We need to clean up downtown. So it’s safe and thriving again for all of Seattle. And that begins by cleaning up City Hall. Our current Councilman just isn’t getting the job done. We all know the problems — the unhoused suffering, small businesses shuttered, crime and drug use rising. But the politicians aren’t fixing it. I’ll work for the positive change we need.

“I’m a mom and I run a successful bakery. I know a thing or two about cleaning up messes. And that’s what the politicians have created. We need to help our unhoused get off the streets and into housing. We can’t defund police like my opponent wanted. And we must protect Seattle’s parks and waterways — so they’re clean and accessible for all.

“If you like what downtown has become, vote for my opponent. If like me, you’re ready for change, I’d be honored to earn your vote.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Crime, small business suffering

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Economic development

3) Homelessness

4) Cleaner streets

5) Affordability/cost of living

6) Parks and public spaces

7) Environmental sustainability

8) Transportation/walkability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Maybe

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery? Y

A: es

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Wade Sowders

“We need to get addicts into treatment, the homeless inside, and to start looking at tax reform, because if we get that right we can have it all.”

Bio

Age: 29

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Software engineer at Amazon

Education: Bachelor of Arts in mathematics

Neighborhood: South Lake Union

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I’m running to build a lot of housing. The cost of living is ever-increasing and much follows from that- the shortage must be addressed by any and all means possible. We need a decent upzone, lots of flexibility, and walkable multi-use neighborhoods, and then a lot of things can start getting better for everyone. We need to get addicts into treatment, the homeless inside, and to start looking at tax reform, because if we get that right we can have it all.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Housing & cost of living

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Affordability/cost of living

2) Homelessness

3) Transportation/walkability

4) Environmental sustainability

5) Economic development

6) Public safety

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Editor’s note: Candidates listed here reflect those who filed with King County Elections as of May 20. Responses and photos may be added after publication if candidates respond to requests from The Seattle Times.