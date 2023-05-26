In Seattle’s District 6, City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who is running for a second term, has five challengers. They are Pete Hanning, executive director for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce; Dale Kutzera, a marketing professional; Jon Lisbin, a retired advertising business owner; Victoria Palmer, civil rights activist; and Shea Wilson, a lawyer.

The district, which was expanded slightly to include West Magnolia during redistricting in 2022, represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods including Ballard, Fremont and Green Lake.

Strauss is one of only three incumbents seeking reelection.

Ballots for the primary election ending Aug. 1 are scheduled to be mailed out in mid-July. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed out in mid-October. The deadline to register to vote is July 24.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office on Jan. 1.

Pete Hanning

“Investing in and supporting all those involved in public safety should be our number one priority.”

Bio

Age: 54

Pronouns: He/him

Work: Executive director for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce

Education: High school and some college

Neighborhood: Fremont

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running for Seattle City Council because I love our city profoundly, and our city needs new and effective leadership. As a lifelong resident of Seattle, I have seen firsthand the challenges our city currently faces and never shied away from pitching in. I would bring 35 years of hospitality experience, 20 as an owner of a successful business, to the Seattle City Council. I have found the current council’s “performative politics” unhelpful and polarizing. We need to return to our primary responsibilities for running the city as laid out in our City Charter. Investing in and supporting all those involved in public safety should be our number one priority. Besides public safety, affordable housing, homelessness, and transportation are the other pressing issues that must be tackled head-on. With the right leadership and vision, we can build a better and more equitable Seattle for all our residents.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Public safety

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Affordability

3) Homelessness

4) Economic development

5) Transportation

6) Cleaner streets

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Environment

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Dale Kutzera

“I am running for city council with the modest goal of encouraging a course correction.”

Bio

Age: 59

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Marketing communications

Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications, University of Washington

Neighborhood: Magnolia

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“Seattle is at a crossroads. The decisions we make over the next few years will determine the fate of the city for decades to come. Will we preserve our quality of life and natural environment, or will we decline into a dystopia of a high-cost housing, homelessness, and crime? It may seem like a stark choice, but anyone who walked near the Ballard Commons during the height of the pandemic knows a dystopian future is closer than we ever thought possible.

“I am running for city council with the modest goal of encouraging a course correction. We need to treat the homelessness problem like a health crisis. We need a social services department able to handle many of the calls now assigned to police. We need to build affordable housing instead of letting an entire block sit empty across from city hall. We need to pivot.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Lost confidence in local government

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Public safety

3) Affordability / cost of Living

4) Cleaner streets

5) Environmental sustainability

6) Economic development

7) Parks and public spaces

8) Transportation / walkability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: No

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: No

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

Jon Lisbin

“Unfortunately, over the past 10 years Seattle’s livability has taken a nosedive.”

Bio

Age: 65

Pronouns: “none”

Work: Retired. Sold digital advertising business over three years ago.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications, Master of Business Administration in management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Executive Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance

Neighborhood: Ballard

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council? “Because I love Seattle. I moved here more than 25 years ago when Newsweek rated Seattle the most livable city in the Country. Unfortunately, over the past 10 years Seattle’s livability has taken a nosedive.

“Truth is, I wasn’t planning to run. Then I read a newsletter from Councilmember Pederson about the recent Land Use Committee vote on the Tree Ordinance. I was astonished the committee voted down four critical amendments proposed by the Urban Forest Commission. There is no reason to choose between density and trees. We can do both!

“I thought Seattle was the Emerald City? Trees are one of the cheapest and most easily deployable tools we have to reduce CO2 emissions; and the committee gave it the old Bronx salute. It was shameful.

“Soon after I received a call from a board member from TreePAC pleading me to run. Last Friday afternoon I filed.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Growth management

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Homelessness

2) Affordability/cost of living

3) Environmental sustainability

4) Economic development

5) Parks & public spaces

6) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: No

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Victoria Palmer

“I’m running because after years of advocacy and community activism, I still don’t see the change we need.”

Bio

Age: 50

Pronouns: She

Work: Civil rights activist

Education: Graduated Ballard High School, two years study at University of Washington

Neighborhood: Greenwood

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“We should stop complaining about the lack of police, too many potholes, or inconsistent bus or ferry service. A lot of VERY GOOD employees were fired for a REALLY BAD reason. Most of these workers had approved exemptions for legitimate medical or religious reasons.

“When COVID started it affected the elderly and those with comorbidities. Only after the vaccine was introduced were younger groups affected. It’s time to acknowledge vaccine side-effects. We’ve damaged people financially, psychologically, and physically in our panic to fight a virus that was never more deadly than a strong flu.

“It’s just over a year since we had to have a mask and Proof of Vaccination to enter restaurants and movie theaters. It was largely due to my outspoken actions that state and local COVID mandates ended earlier than planned. Vote for me so I can bring that courage to City Hall.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Preventing government overreach

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Cleaner streets

2) Public safety

3) Parks and public spaces

4) Homelessness

5) Economic development

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Transportation / walkability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: No

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Maybe

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: No

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: No

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: No

Dan Strauss

Incumbent

“I am running for re-election so that we don’t let up on the momentum we have to make our city better and safer because we can’t afford to lose ground.”

Bio

Age: 37

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: I work for the residents of District 6

Education: “I majored in Political Science completing my undergraduate and focused on State Government Policy when completing my Master of Public Administration.”

Neighborhood: Ballard

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I was born and raised in District 6, I know where we have come from and I see the horizon which has a brighter future than today. Things are better in our city today and — better isn’t good enough.

“My office focuses on three top priorities: addressing public safety, addressing homelessness, and creating housing that is affordable for working families. I operate public safety task forces in District 6 that implement real-time solutions by connecting small business owners and residents with the people who can address their issues. I resolved the encampments at Ballard Commons and Woodland Park without sweeps, and I have partnered with Mayor Harrell to scale up our homelessness response by creating neighborhood based homelessness response teams.

“I am running for re-election so that we don’t let up on the momentum we have to make our city better and safer because we can’t afford to lose ground.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Addressing public safety and homelessness

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Affordability/cost of living

3) Homelessness

4) Parks and open spaces

5) Cleaner streets

6) Economic development

7) Transportation/walkability

8) Environmental sustainability

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: Maybe

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Yes

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Yes

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Yes

Shea Wilson

“I am running to bring change to the City Council. It needs to govern responsibly for all the residents of Seattle, not just slices of the electorate.”

Bio

Age: 62

Pronouns: He/Him

Work: Solo practitioner lawyer

Education: Juris Doctor, 1991 (University of Virginia); Bachelor of Science in Commerce, 1983 (University of Virginia)

Neighborhood: Ballard

In 150 words or less, please explain why you are running for Seattle City Council?

“I am running to bring change to the City Council. It needs to govern responsibly for all the residents of Seattle, not just slices of the electorate. Whether it is homelessness, public safety, social justice or infrastructure, the current council (2019-2023) has seemed more concerned about messaging and virtue signaling than delivering for our city.”

On the issues

In five words or less, what is the top issue facing Seattle?

Breakdown of public order

Please rank the following issues from most to least important:

1) Public safety

2) Homelessness

3) Affordability/cost of living

4) Parks and public spaces

5) Transportation/walkability

6) Environmental sustainability

7) Economic development

8) Cleaner streets

Q: Do you support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police staffing to 1,400 officers?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle prosecute individuals for public drug use?

A: Yes

Q: Should Seattle create a new department for non-police emergency response?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle reduce the police department’s budget?

A: No

Q: Should Seattle increase the police department’s budget?

A: Yes

Q: Do you support rent control in Seattle?

A: No

Q: Should more of Seattle’s single-family neighborhoods be zoned to allow denser housing/apartment buildings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support Seattle’s current enforcement of unsheltered homelessness through RV towing and encampment clearings?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support recent proposals to fund substance abuse treatment for people in public housing?

A: Maybe

Q: Is Seattle investing the right amount into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle seek additional revenue to address projected shortfalls in upcoming budgets?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support increasing the rate of JumpStart or any other existing tax to address those shortfalls?

A: Maybe

Q: Should the city provide tax breaks for downtown businesses to help with post-pandemic recovery?

A: Maybe

Q: Do you support a recent proposal that would exempt businesses from JumpStart for three years?

A: Maybe

Q: Should Seattle convert unused office space downtown into housing?

A: Maybe

