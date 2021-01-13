Ten of Washington’s 12 members of Congress, including one Republican, say they will support the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, after a mob, incited by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, leaving five people dead.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, announced late Tuesday that she would vote to impeach Trump. She was the fifth congressional Republican to commit to voting for impeachment. She joins all nine of her Democratic colleagues in Washington in supporting impeachment.

Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have remained silent on impeachment. Both representatives signed on to a legal brief in December seeking to overturn the election results in four states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, said he will vote to impeach President Trump “because he is a clear and present danger to the country.”

“Regardless of whether the president is removed before the end of his term, both he and the domestic terrorists he inspired will be held accountable under the law,” Larsen said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, tested positive for COVID-19 after the attack on the Capitol, blaming Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks when they were in lock down.

“One week ago, Donald Trump incited insurrectionists to carry out a deadly assault on our country,” she said. “Today, I will vote to impeach him. We must hold this president fully accountable.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, said “the president called for this seditious attack” and then refused “to call off the mob when it became violent.”

“The President’s actions show his absolute ineptitude and inability to perform the most basic and fundamental duties of his office,” Smith wrote. “With just a matter of days left in his term, President Trump has demonstrated he remains an unpredictable threat to peace and our democracy.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, called trump a “clear and present threat.”

“We did not allow domestic terrorism to derail our Constitutional duty last week,” she wrote. “We won’t be deterred now.”

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said the president was “manifestly unfit for office.”

“He should absolutely be removed from office,” said Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish. “This isn’t about politics. This is about protecting our democracy.”

Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, said they supported impeachment and removing the president from office. If the House impeaches Trump on Wednesday, it would take a two-thirds vote of the Senate to remove him from office.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, wrote that “President Trump is unfit for office & the administration knows it,” and commended Republicans who supported impeachment for having “the courage to put country above partisanship in this moment.”

For Herrera Beutler, it represents a seesaw relationship with the president. In 2016, she said she couldn’t vote for Trump, her party’s nominee, after he was caught on tape bragging about sexual assault. But she changed her mind in 2020 and supported Trump’s reelection.

Last week, immediately after the mob stormed the Capitol, Herrera Beutler said: “My guy didn’t win in November, he lost the election and I hated that, but in four years there’ll be another election if, if we reject this despicable violence.”

Then, on Tuesday night, she forcefully condemned Trump, saying he “incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power.”

“These terrorists roamed the Capitol, hunting the Vice President and the Speaker of the House. Hours went by before the President did anything meaningful to stop the attack,” she wrote. “Finally, the President released a pathetic denouncement of the violence that also served as a wink and not to those who perpetuated it: ‘I love you,’ he said to them, ‘you are special.'”

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Herrera Beutler’s statement on impeachment had drawn more than 2,700 responses on Twitter. They included some attacks from Republicans in her district, and sniping from Democrats who wondered why she did not fully break with Trump earlier. But many of the tweets expressed gratitude, including from Democrats in her southwest Washington District.

“I may have voted against you in November but I want to say thank you for standing up for American vales in this crisis,” wrote Joe Igla, who is listed in state records as a registered voter from Vancouver. “There is no healing without accountability.”