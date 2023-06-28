Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell continues to focus on downtown revitalization, bolstering his support in the business community and drawing criticism from others skeptical of his priorities.

Harrell on Wednesday introduced an updated Downtown Activation Plan, following a spring announcement focused on driving foot traffic to the city’s core in hopes of rebounding from a pandemic-era dip in businesses, workers and pedestrians in the area.

In the plan, Harrell commits to upping public safety and cleanup efforts downtown while also tweaking the city’s permitting and zoning laws to encourage the development and retention of businesses, child care and housing.

“We’re all here to talk about basically the rebirth, the reimagining, the new energy that we’re trying to bring into Seattle, and particularly downtown,” Harrell said, flanked by City Council and Chamber of Commerce members, city officials and business owners.

Harrell’s plan has seven priority areas — including culture, greenery and entertainment — but focuses primarily on the economic impacts of retail foot traffic and tourism.

Most of the items detailed in the plan are “low-hanging fruit” that city workers have already begun to address or can handle quickly, like improving street lighting, removing graffiti and helping restore vacant storefronts, city officials said.

“One of our design constraints was to try to do [things that are] low-cost, within our budget,” Markham McIntyre, director of the city’s Office of Economic Development, told reporters in a briefing Tuesday, noting that most of the plan is “not necessarily within this budget, but well within the city’s pocketbook.”

The mayor will also soon introduce several pieces of legislation to the City Council that are aimed at upzoning sections of downtown to encourage housing, incentivizing developers who agree to provide child care and educational centers, and waiving several permit requirements for housing developers and mobile businesses like food trucks.

Harrell detailed his plan in Westlake Park, about one block northeast of the infamous stretch of Third Avenue that displays some of the most public-facing consequences of Seattle’s housing and drug use crises, and has become a battlefield of sorts for the biggest divides in city politics.

The city has increased police presence, emphasized drug distribution arrests and cleared many encampments along Third Avenue after a string of shootings in early 2022, garnering praise from some business owners and residents concerned with public safety. At the same time, critics have accused the city of disproportionately focusing on arrests rather than providing adequate treatment and housing resources to those in need.

About 10 protesters with advocacy group Stop the Sweeps chanted over and derailed Harrell’s announcement, calling to “stop the Harrell horror show.” The mayor — who left the stage at the beginning of his speech to briefly talk with the demonstrators — faced similar criticism during his initial rollout of the downtown plan in April, when activists plastered criticisms of his homelessness policies in chalk outside of the event.

Protesters criticized the mayor for not including in his plan additional services for people living unsheltered — and for his administration’s history of encampment clearings, or “sweeps.”

Harrell addressed the protesters several times during his speech but ultimately dismissed their criticism, saying: “That’s not civic engagement, that’s just yelling.”

While Harrell’s plan does not specifically provide more resources for unhoused people, it does make some promises of substance use treatment.

Director for Strategic Initiatives Tim Burgess told reporters Tuesday that the city would see progress toward establishing an “opioid recovery center” in the next few months.

“Some people need to go to Harborview, but many do not,” Burgess said, referring to Harborview Medical Center, a publicly owned trauma center that’s chronically over capacity.

Burgess could not provide a project budget or timeline for the recovery center, but said that funding will likely come from a combination of city and grant funds.

The plan also acknowledges that Seattle will build at least one behavioral crisis care center — responsive to a $1.25 billion, nine-year, countywide levy approved in April — that will likely open late next year or in 2025. Burgess also noted that the city is vying to house a crisis care center for teens under the same levy.

Locations for the opioid recovery center and crisis centers have not been identified.

When asked to address the criticisms of his approach toward people who are living unsheltered, Harrell balked and said his administration is “leading with compassion.”

“I just flat-out disagree,” Harrell said, saying he spent his city council career working toward a housing-first approach to homelessness.

“We don’t sweep, we offer shelter,” Harrell added, over chants of “Sweeps kill” in the background.

About a dozen Seattle police officers, park rangers and downtown ambassadors surrounded protesters throughout the event, some wearing hats embossed with Harrell’s “One Seattle” motto as the mayor spoke about promoting small businesses and foot traffic downtown. Meanwhile, two unhoused men sat at protesters’ feet.

Harrell’s plan also includes a series of “Space Needle thinking” ideas, or less concrete pitches for a diverse outdoor market, outdoor recreation spaces and other wish-list items that his administration will study but hasn’t committed to.

Harrell’s office couldn’t immediately provide a timeline on feasibility studies for any of the ideas, named in honor of the past “innovation” of the city’s Space Needle and monorail — which were seen as futuristic when realized in the 1960s and have become synonymous with downtown.

A Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson noted after Tuesday’s briefing that a feasibility study on a streetcar connecting a potential new arts district would likely be completed at the end of the year, marking the first tangible assessment of the wish-list concepts Harrell introduced this spring.

Harrell launched a website, www.downtownisyou.com, to house details and feedback about his plan, and the city will track progress toward the plan’s goals on the Office of Economic Development’s website. According to McIntyre, the office’s director, most metrics for success will be based on foot traffic, noting that some progress “is a feeling” and will be based on downtown visitors’ sentiments.