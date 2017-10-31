Tim Burgess said the city instead could increase its spending on homeless services and housing by using revenue from new fees on short-term rentals, such as those on Airbnb.

Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess said Tuesday he opposes a new business tax under consideration by the City Council that would boost spending to combat homelessness.

Burgess said the tax would be ill-advised because some businesses can’t afford to pay it and because businesses already are doing their fair share to help.

He said the city instead could increase spending on homeless services and housing with revenue from new fees on short-term rentals, such as those on Airbnb.

The council may vote as early as next month to adopt the fees as part of new regulations on short-term rentals, under a proposal put together by Burgess.

“Seattle already has the highest business taxes in the state,” he said in an interview.

The tax proposed by Councilmember Mike O’Brien would be about $100 per year per employee for companies with gross revenues of more than $5 million a year.

O’Brien has said the employee-hours tax would affect only the largest 10 percent of businesses in the city and would raise up to $24 million per year.

He and Councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley have said Seattle’s larger businesses can afford to help more in the battle against homelessness.

Burgess dismissed their argument as “stick it to them” talk.

“I don’t engage in anti-business rhetoric,” he said. “I love jobs.”

The proposal is included in an initial package of 125 potential budget actions under consideration by the council as it makes changes to Burgess’ proposed 2018 budget.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, the council’s budget-committee chair, says she has included the business tax in the package because Seattle is two years into an official state of emergency over homelessness.

At a budget-committee meeting Monday, Herbold mentioned that at least 66 people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets this year.

Herbold said she’s open to tweaking the amount the tax charges per employee hour and which businesses pay it, as long as it raises the same amount of money.

In addition to O’Brien, Harris-Talley and Herbold, Sawant is supporting the proposed employee-hours tax. Mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon have each expressed reservations about it affecting some small businesses, with Moon saying she supports the idea of raising taxes on large businesses.

Asked whether he would veto the budget if it includes the employee-hours tax, Burgess was noncommittal.

Burgess will make way for Durkan or Moon on Nov. 28, when the results of the Nov. 7 election are certified.