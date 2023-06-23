Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has picked Marshall Foster to become the new director of Seattle Center, choosing a longtime city administrator who’s been acting as the center’s interim director for several months and who previously oversaw the city’s massive downtown waterfront redevelopment effort.

Harrell made the decision after a national search, according to a news release Thursday, touting Foster’s experience “leading complex civic projects and bringing large-scale urban projects to life in Seattle.” The mayor’s nomination of Foster will go to the City Council, which will likely vote to approve it.

Seattle Center’s 74-acre campus includes standbys like the Space Needle, Pacific Science Center and International Fountain, and newer attractions, including Climate Pledge Arena and the Museum of Pop Culture. The center, which has a $58 million annual budget, also hosts multiple theaters, the Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Seattle Opera, and music and cultural festivals.

Earlier this month, Harrell and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones picked the team behind Climate Pledge Arena to demolish the center’s existing Memorial Stadium and build a $150 million new venue for student athletes and possibly professional sports.

Foster became Seattle Center’s interim director in February, after Robert Nellams retired. Foster had worked since 2014 as director of the city’s Office of the Waterfront, supervising a series of redevelopment projects totaling more than $750 million. Before that, he worked for the city on planning and development for South Lake Union and other neighborhoods.

Seattle Center will provide maintenance and public safety services for the revamped waterfront’s public spaces, including parks and a promenade.