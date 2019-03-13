Under the mayor's plan, a seven-year, $213 million property-tax levy would take the place of the city's expiring seven-year, $123 million levy.

Seattle could “correct a historic inequity” by eliminating library fines for overdue items as part of a $213 million new property-tax levy, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Wednesday.

Durkan made the pitch as she unveiled a proposal to replace a library levy expiring at the end of this year with a larger version.

Under her plan, a seven-year, $213 million property-tax levy would take the place of the city’s expiring seven-year, $123 million levy.

The new levy would cost the owner of a home of median assessed value about $7 per month, or about $1.58 per month more than the existing levy, the mayor’s office said.

The city would use about $8 million from the levy to eliminate Seattle Public Library fines for late items, under Durkan’s proposal. Some other cities, such as Denver and Saint Paul, Minn., have already taken that step as a way to remove barriers to library use that disproportionately affect people with less money.

Those cities still charge replacement fees when items are ruined or not returned at all. Seattle would do the same, according to the mayor’s office.

“Higher average balances and blocked accounts occur in greater numbers in lower-income and historically underserved neighborhoods, resulting in almost 20 percent of Seattle Public Library accounts without access to the library,” Durkan’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Right now, the Seattle Public Library charges overdue fines of 25 cents per day for most items, with a maximum of $8 per item. Items borrowed via interlibrary loan cost $1 per day, up to $15 per item.

Patrons who owe more than $15 are blocked from checking out and renewing additional items, and accounts that owe $25 or more are sent to a collections agency with a $12 fee tacked on. The system has a policy that allows repayment for lost items in installments.

The largest portion of the new levy’s proceeds would be used to keep libraries open longer, with $67.5 million dedicated to extended hours at branches including High Point, International District/Chinatown, South Park, Delridge, Green Lake, New Holly and Wallingford.

The second-largest portion, $55.7 million, would be used for building maintenance and renovations, including $14 million for seismic retrofits of the Columbia, Green Lake and University branches that were built more than 100 years ago with grants from steel baron and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The city would spend $58.2 million on library collections and $29.4 million on technology services, including $5.3 million to enable short-term checkouts of Wi-Fi hot spots and to maintain internet access at tiny-house villages for people experiencing homelessness.