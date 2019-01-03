The tax would be levied against property owners within a district stretching from T-Mobile Park to Denny Way and from Elliott Bay to Interstate 5.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a step Thursday toward remaking Seattle’s waterfront: The city has reached a deal on taxing downtown property owners to help pay for the project, including a new park, promenade and pedestrian connection to Pike Place Market.

After months of negotiations, the agreement between the Durkan administration and some property owners clears the way for the mayor to propose legislation creating a $160 million local improvement district (LID) for the $712 million waterfront project, which also includes the construction of a new Alaskan Way and a landing where the Seattle Aquarium intends to build a pavilion with a shark exhibit.

That’s smaller than the $200 million LID that for many years has been a part of the city’s waterfront plan. Philanthropists and other city funds will make up the difference, according to the administration.

The deal on the LID stretching from T-Mobile Park to Denny Way and from Elliott Bay to Interstate 5 could change or come apart because the City Council must still take up and approve the legislation.

For the property owners affected, “the investment will be more than worth it,” Durkan said at a news conference at the aquarium.

For years, the city has planned to construct improvements along the new waterfront road after the opening of the Highway 99 tunnel under downtown and demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The Durkan administration had hoped to send legislation to the City Council in November but was delayed by the talks with property owners, who have the power to veto the LID by drumming up a certain amount of opposition.

Authorized by state law, LIDs allow cities to raise money for infrastructure projects by assessing nearby property owners who stand to benefit through property-value increases. The property owners included in a LID pay a percentage of their anticipated “special benefits.” Those closer to a project pay more, based on their larger anticipated benefits.

Protest letters from property owners representing at least 60 percent of the money would block Seattle’s waterfront LID. Those representing more than 50 percent of the money protested last year and others issued threats, pressuring the city to negotiate.

Under the LID as proposed Thursday, the Durkan administration said a typical condominium owner would pay $1,900 and a typical commercial-property owner would pay $5,900. The median charge per rental apartment would be $1,040, with landlords choosing how much to pass on to tenants.