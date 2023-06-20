Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell is leaving the Seattle Mayor’s Office amid dissenting opinions on public safety in the city.

Multiple sources close to the situation told The Seattle Times that Monisha Harrell, who was appointed by her uncle, Mayor Bruce Harrell, is departing the office on mutual terms after a year and a half.

She previously served as campaign manager for Bruce Harrell and as a court-appointed monitor of an ongoing federal consent decree imposed on the Seattle Police Department for biased policing.

Monisha Harrell told The Times on Tuesday that she and the office “are still discussing the future of her position.”

Sources close to the situation, who requested anonymity because of their relationships to the city, said the decision was reached after Monisha Harrell and others in senior leadership had several differing viewpoints on public safety issues in the city.

It is unclear when her last day will be.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office had not responded to multiple requests for comment at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and will be updated.