Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to expand the city’s homelessness outreach effort and divide the team into smaller groups to concentrate on individual neighborhoods across the city.

In his proposed budget released late last month, Harrell is requesting about a $14 million increase in funding for the city’s Unified Care Team, which coordinates outreach for people experiencing homelessness, provides connections to support services and fields community complaints about garbage, fires and other related nuisances.

In 2023, Harrell wants to increase the city’s homelessness and housing funding, including expanding the Unified Care Team, which receives anywhere from 800 to 1,000 community complaints per week. Tuesday, Harrell said this plan will include a 150% increase of staff working with the community and doing outreach.

There would be around four to six teams that consisted of outreach coordinators but would focus on distinct geographical areas rather than the single team currently responsible for the whole city, in order to provide offers of social services and shelter before clearing an area.

“We think that we have instilled a sense of urgency, a sense of compassion, particularly for those experiencing homelessness,” Harrell said during a news conference Tuesday of his team’s first nine months in office.

“So our budget reflects our plan to move forward to draw from lessons learned,” he later added.

The approach would be similar to that which the city took in the months leading up to clearing an encampment at Woodland Park this spring. Outreach to those in the Woodland Park encampment — then one of the largest in the city — began in January, and produced a total of 100 offers for shelter. More than 80 people connected with shelter, including 60 referrals to tiny house villages, 25 referrals to enhanced shelters and four relocations to permanent housing alternatives, before the city cleared remaining structures in May.

Harrell and King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones said in May that similar “genuine outreach” would become the standard for future clearings.

But, to offer that level of attention to each of the 403 sites — consisting of encampments and people living in RVs — identified by the city, the team would be divided among several smaller teams.

The tentative areas for teams to begin would include “downtown neighborhoods” where the city has identified 58 sites; Sodo Duwamish/Industrial area where the city has identified 42 sites; Northeast, where the city has identified 68 sites; Northwest, where the city has identified 75 sites; Southwest/Georgetown where the city has identified 74 sites; and Southeast/East, where the city has identified 86 sites.

“When a community is informed, involved and updated they will have the patience to engage in a person-centered process over time,” Deputy Mayor of Housing and Homelessness Tiffany Washington said.

Washington could not provide much detail about the way the geographical areas were determined but did note that it was largely based on the number of encampments, RVs and structures in an area. According to Washington, the boundaries would not be permanent and teams would move as areas improved.

According to the mayor’s office, the city spent $33.1 million on the team in 2022, including $9.6 million in one-time funds that would have to be replaced this new budget cycle in order to maintain current service. Harrell’s proposed 2023 budget includes $38.17 million for the team, including $5.1 million in new spending and an increased ask of the city’s operational budget to account for the one-time funds.

“This level of service that we’re demonstrating will lapse. The progress we’re making in the city building our one Seattle will lapse,” Harrell said, stressing the importance of funding the team as the city council debates and will soon seek to amend the mayor’s proposed budget.

Asked if his plan signaled a shift toward responding to community concerns rather than the “wholistic outreach” promised earlier this year, Harrell said it was not shifting away from the original plan but “evolving” the city’s approach to both issues.

“We appreciate the partnership and collaboration of the [Unified Care Team], and expect that we will strengthen our work together going forward,” said Anne Martens, spokesperson for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, in a statement.