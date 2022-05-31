Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell shared a homelessness dashboard on Tuesday, sharing a “snapshot” of people experiencing homelessness and available housing units, identifying around 1,300 new or upcoming shelter and housing units.

The mayor’s dashboard tracks new housing and shelter units that are in the pre-construction phase, under construction, or completed and available. Currently, the city shows 241 units in “preconstruction,” 540 in construction and 553 available.

Though the units were primarily planned and funded before Harrell took office, he is the first mayor to aggregate the units and people experiencing homelessness in this fashion.

According to Harrell, building the system of identifying the need and the housing stock has to happen for building new housing to be effective.

“I’m building systems here,” Harrell said at a news conference Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter how many years they were in progress, in fact I can’t even concern myself with that. Because unless it’s part of a plan, we’re going to be having this conversation 10 years from now.”

The dashboard also includes a “reactive” count of tents and RVs in the city, which identifies those in areas flagged by the city, but is not a “proactive” or complete count. The current partial count shows 763 tents and 225 RVs across the city as of May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.