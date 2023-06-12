As Seattle tries to define its role in prosecuting low-level drug crimes and in providing addiction treatment, Mayor Bruce Harrell has assembled a task force to revisit a failed prosecution bill, which he hopes can return to the City Council in a matter of weeks.

Harrell made his announcement Monday afternoon after the Seattle City Council voted 5-4 last week to reject a bill that would have adopted state law into the city’s criminal code. With the narrow vote, the council effectively denied the City Attorney’s Office the power to prosecute drug possession and public use cases.

The unexpected council decision, driven — for some council members — by a lack of pretrial diversion resources and a concern about equitable enforcement, has left drug prosecution in Seattle uncertain after the new state law takes effect in July.

“The fear now is that the City Council has made a decision that is misaligned with the state and misaligned with what the vast majority of people want in this city,” Harrell said at a news conference while flanked by local elected officials, treatment providers, police department leadership and community leaders.

The failed drug prosecution legislation would have adopted the state’s recent law criminalizing possession and making public use of drugs a gross misdemeanor, giving City Attorney Ann Davison the ability to prosecute those arrests. Without adopting the bill, Seattle police will still be able to make arrests under the new state law, but prosecutions will continue to fall under the purview of the King County prosecutor.

Harrell, who at one point became so emotional about the war on drugs that he patted tears from his eyes using his tie and briefly left the podium, said the task force will work on an ordinance that will address concerns around how prosecution will be handled in the city, with an ultimate goal of adopting the charges into the city’s municipal code. He also committed to tracking drug use, possession, treatment, arrests and diversion going forward to provide insights on the efficacy of the city’s intervention.

While he said the group would work with the community before forming final legislation, Harrell said his ideal version of an ordinance would provide “granular” clarity to Seattle police officers on when to arrest people for misdemeanor drug crimes and when to provide paths to treatment and pretrial diversion.

The work group includes Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, chair of the Public Safety Committee; Andrew Lewis; Sara Nelson and Dan Strauss, as well as police Chief Adrian Diaz, fire Chief Harold Scoggins, municipal court judges and leaders of organizations specializing in treatment.

Convincing the council

Central to that group is Lewis, a former assistant city attorney who cast the deciding no vote on the original ordinance on Tuesday after a dramatic four-hour council meeting.

“Here’s the fundamental thing: A statute is not a plan. And the people of this city deserve a plan and they deserve a plan now,” Lewis said in an interview Friday, calling fentanyl an urgent “scourge” on the city.

“And I can’t look my constituents in the eyes and call that statute a plan,” Lewis added.

The day after his vote against the original bill, Lewis, whose district includes downtown, released an outline of desired changes he’d like to establish before reconsidering the prosecution vote, including a new therapeutic court to replace the now-defunct Community Court and additional resources to encourage pretrial diversion to treatment for those dealing with addiction.

The idea, Lewis says, is to make the now nearly inevitable adoption of the bill actionable and create nonpunitive pathways for people to receive help.

“I think that this can be a catalytic moment to align the council, the mayor, the city attorney and the provider community on using pretrial diversion, as sort of the hook to get the resources for those disorders,” Lewis said.

After Harrell’s news conference Monday, Lewis said he would “try [his] damnedest” to pass a new ordinance before the new state law takes effect on July 1. Though it’s unlikely that a new court and diversion programs could be formed in the same time period, Lewis said he hopes the programs, once in place, could “work in tandem” with the city attorney’s prosecutions.

No council members immediately signed on to Lewis’ framework last week, though Herbold and Strauss indicated they would be open to working with him.

Councilmembers Pedersen and Nelson, who co-sponsored last week’s failed bill, expressed concern that Lewis was delaying the process.

“I have only seen Councilmember Lewis’ vague press release, which seems to kick the can down the road — and a press release is not a plan,” Pedersen said Friday.

Nelson echoed Pedersen’s concerns and also implied that Seattle would be a legal outlier.

“We can’t wait around for Councilmember Lewis,” Nelson wrote in a text on Friday. “This is urgent and if there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on, it’s that we can’t have patchwork local laws.

Concerns about a “patchwork” of inconsistent local drug laws came this spring when the Legislature had not yet passed a statewide drug possession law, and cities, including Seattle, were considering their own local laws to prohibit possession.

Since the state law passed, it is illegal to possess or publicly consume narcotics, regardless of how Seattle votes. The difference is whether the city attorney will have the ability to prosecute.

Confusion about whether the law applied locally grew after the council’s vote last week, when Davison falsely claimed that drug use would now be legal in Seattle.

“Seattle will now be the only municipality in the State of Washington where it is legal to use hard drugs in public,” Davison said in a news release, noting she was “outraged” by the vote.

“That means drug use on public transit and in our neighborhoods will continue unimpeded. Sadly because of the obstruction of these City Councilmembers, overdose deaths are likely to continue to climb,” Davison continued.

In reality, the public use and possession of narcotics remains illegal under state law, even if Seattle doesn’t change its criminal code, and Seattle police are still able to make related arrests.

When asked last week about the erroneous comment, Assistant City Attorney Scott Lindsay said it was a communications error, and Davison meant it was “de facto or effectively legal.”

“It’s basically legal with no prosecution,” Lindsay said Friday.

Asked if the office was concerned about Davison’s comments encouraging drug use, Lindsay said, “People using drugs on the streets of Seattle know what’s being enforced and not enforced.”

Who will prosecute?

What’s unclear is whether any drug arrests would be prosecuted, since Davison would not have the authority and the onus would continue to fall to King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

Under Washington law, the city has the authority and responsibility to prosecute misdemeanors and the county handles felony cases. Counties can pick up cases when cities do not handle certain charges, but Manion told the city last week that her office did not have the bandwidth to take on the city’s drug cases.

“The [prosecuting attorney’s office] does not have the funding or the staff necessary to take on a new body of misdemeanor cases,” Manion wrote in an email to council members before the vote. “Further, I can think of no precedent where a contract for prosecution services pertains to a select subset of misdemeanor and gross misdemeanors.”

In a letter to council members, the King County Department of Public Defense urged the council to reject the prosecution bill, noting that the city has similarly opted out of adopting state law around bail jumping and failure to report.

The city could still need to contract with the county to handle these prosecutions in the short term, depending on the timeline of the new ordinance, Lewis said Monday. A spokesperson for Manion was unavailable to discuss the task force Monday afternoon.

This spring, Harrell directed the Seattle Police Department to focus on high-level drug dealers rather than individual users as a part of his downtown reactivation plan. Though Harrell said Monday this directive does not include any sort of order to not make misdemeanor arrests, he says officers need greater clarity on when and how to arrest users who may be a threat to themselves or others.

According to SPD records, only 25 possession arrests were made between January and April this year, with 12 in January, seven in February and three in both March and April.

Asked if they were currently making possession arrests and whether they would continue to do so after July 1, a department spokesperson said in an email Friday, “Seattle PD is working closely with the Mayor’s Office to guide enforcement efforts and align with state law.”