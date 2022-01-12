Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday that he will issue an executive order extending Seattle’s eviction moratoriums for residents, small businesses and nonprofits for an additional 30 days, until Feb. 14.

Former Mayor Jenny Durkan most recently extended the moratoriums by executive order in September, setting them to last through Jan. 15.

The moratoriums on most residential evictions and some commercial evictions were extended six times by Durkan after they were established in March 2020.

Harrell’s extension also directs Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities to continue to maintain flexible payment plan policies and halt utility shut-offs for 90 days, until April 15.

Harrell said on Wednesday that the spike of COVID-19 cases, resulting in more than 15,000 new cases per day in Washington, shows the necessity of the extension.

“This is certainly not over,” Harrell said.

The mayor, who took office last week, said that he would create a group of small landlords and tenant advocates to discuss the efficacy of the moratorium, in an effort to protect both groups.

“At the end of the day here’s our value: We can’t have anyone suffer homelessness because of financial challenges,” Harrell said at a news conference.