Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan unveiled her proposed 2020 budget Monday, delivering an annual budget speech at Franklin High School.

The mayor’s plan calls for $6.5 billion in total spending next year, including infrastructure projects and $1.5 billion in general-fund allocations for basic services such as parks maintenance and policing.

This year’s budget is $5.9 billion, including $1.32 billion in general-fund spending.

Durkan addressed much of her half-hour speech Monday to students in the audience, telling them her 2020 plan would allocate dollars for community college scholarships and internships and for new bus-only lanes along Rainier Avenue South.

Perhaps the loudest cheer came from the students when the mayor thanked their Franklin teachers.

She also mentioned how her plan includes bicycle and pedestrian safety-improvement projects and touted an agreement with King County to work together to address homelessness.

Durkan had already announced some proposals that she highlighted Monday. A new item: Her budget would nearly double the city’s child-care subsidy program to serve 600 more income-eligible children.

“Let’s take our progressive Seattle values and turn them into action, action that does the most good for the most people,” she said.

The City Council will spend the next two months reviewing Durkan’s plan and will seek to pass an altered version in late November.

The mayor didn’t mention in her speech where her budget would make any cuts, nor in listing investments did she explicitly credit Seattle taxpayers who have seen their costs rise.

The mayor announced some budget proposals in the weeks leading up to her speech, seeking extra attention for those investments.

Earlier this month, Durkan said her budget would include $1.6 million to better recruit and retain police officers and about $3 million to help deal with people who cycle between jail and the streets while struggling with substance abuse and mental-health issues.

The mayor also said her budget would enhance a new “Health One” team of first responders to handle non-emergency 911 calls downtown, hire a mental-health worker for each Seattle police precinct and add dedicated nurses at several homeless shelters.

Durkan was elected a little under two years ago. Early in her term, she was embroiled in heated debates over Seattle’s short-lived head tax on large businesses and over who should become police chief.

Late last year, she secured a new union contract with Seattle police officers and saw voters approve a $600 million-plus education levy.

Early this year, the Durkan administration dealt with the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and historic February snowstorms.

Since May, Durkan has been contending with a federal court ruling that found Seattle partly out of compliance with a 2012 police-reform consent decree, based on aspects of the union contract.

Check back for updates to this developing story.