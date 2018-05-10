The proposal, supported by four City Council members, could throw City Hall into a deadlock.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has her own, smaller proposal for a tax on large employers, and support from four City Council members, she said late Wednesday.

That could throw City Hall into a deadlock, with the mayor and her council backers set against five council members who have been pushing a larger version.

Council members have a crucial finance-committee on the issue Friday.

Durkan’s tax would raise money for homeless services and affordable housing but would be half the size of the measure under consideration in recent weeks.

Rather than impose a so-called head tax of about $500 per employee, per year on for-profit companies that gross at least $20 million per year in Seattle, Durkan’s proposal would charge $250 per head, the mayor’s office said.

Rather than be replaced by a 0.7 percent payroll tax in 2021, Durkan’s head tax would remain unchanged for five years and then would need to be renewed.

Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Rob Johnson and Debora Juarez support the mayor’s plan, her office said.

The council has estimated the larger plan would raise $75 million per year. Durkan’s could raise half that. Her office said the mayor wants the money to be used “to provide additional shelter and services, remove garbage, waste, and needles from our streets and build new affordable housing.”