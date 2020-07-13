Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday she wants to remove $76 million from the Police Department’s budget in 2021, mostly by transferring the city’s 911 call center, parking enforcement officers, Office of Police Accountability and Office of Emergency Management outside the department.

Those actions would move $56 million out of the Police Department’s budget, though they might not result in savings that could be redirected to other needs, Durkan said. An additional $20 million could be cut in 2021 by reducing the department’s sworn force, leaving certain civilian positions vacant and reducing overtime pay associated with special events, she said.

The changes could prove complicated, due to labor-union considerations and other rules, and the Durkan administration has not yet worked out all the details. The Police Department’s status quo annual budget is more than $400 million; a $76 million reduction would approach 20%.

At a news conference Monday with Police Chief Carmen Best, Durkan said, “We both recognize we have a historical opportunity and obligation to re-imagine how policing can be done in Seattle.”

Durkan announced her plans in response to pressure brought to bear on City Hall by Black Lives Matter protesters and advocates who are calling for Police Department funds to be reallocated to other community needs, as well as public safety solutions that don’t involve armed officers. Most 911 calls are unrelated to violent crime, and officers use force disproportionately against Black people and other people of color, they have pointed out.

At Monday’s news conference, Durkan characterized her approach as more thoughtful and realistic than the City Council’s. Last week, a majority of council members declared support for a high-level proposal by advocates to cut the Police Department by much more and to repurpose the funds.

The coalitions Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now have demanded the Police Department’s remaining 2020 budget be cut by 50% this summer. They’ve said the department’s 2021 budget should be reduced by 50% from the status quo (the budget is $409 million this year).

The coalitions have said the 911 call center should be removed from Police Department control, as the mayor proposed Monday. They also have suggested officers could be laid off. Most of the department’s spending is dedicated to employee pay and benefits.

Durkan last month proposed about $20 million in cuts to the Police Department’s in 2020 as part of a broader effort to close a deep budget hole. Most were identified in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council has the power to alter Durkan’s 2020 rebalancing package in the coming weeks. This fall, the mayor and council will hash out 2021’s budget.

Though seven of nine council members have said they agree with the Decriminalize Seattle-King County Equity Now proposal, at least as a goal, they have yet to identify specific cuts. Their next budget meeting is Wednesday, and they’re aiming to pass a rebalancing package on Aug. 3.

Durkan and Best said a 50% reduction to the Police Department’s remaining 2020 budget would require many officers to be laid off and would compromise Seattle’s ability to respond to 911 calls on time and to carry out other duties.

In a letter last Friday, Best warned such a reduction could require her to close the Police Department’s Southwest Precinct and eliminate the department’s gang and domestic-violence units, among others. Due to seniority rules dictated by the city’s contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, younger officers and officers of color would be more likely to lose their jobs, Best said.

Defunding advocates have said community organizations with social workers, counselors and other practitioners could be scaled up to respond to 911 calls now handled by officers. Durkan and Best said Monday those organizations aren’t yet ready to respond in all neighborhoods, around the clock. They said more time is needed to ramp up community based alternatives.

Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now didn’t immediately comment Monday. The organizations are holding on a discussion for community organizations Tuesday, an organizer announced on Twitter.

Durkan said Monday she hopes council members will reconsider. They shouldn’t have committed to the proposal by the advocates, she said.

“Blunt cuts won’t work,” she said.

Council members also discussed the issue Monday morning, with some reiterating their support for deep Police Department cuts while pushing back against Durkan’s portrayal of their stance. Rather than blunt cuts, they intend to use a scalpel-like approach to defunding the department, council members Dan Strauss and M. Lorena González said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.