Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday a committee of local elected officials and community leaders to drive the search for a new police chief, after committing to the search in March.

Since Harrell took office in January he has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction with interim Chief Adrian Diaz, who he encouraged to apply for the permanent role in March and who has temporarily held the role since former Chief Carmen Best resigned in 2020. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed Wednesday that Diaz has applied for the permanent position.

But, the mayor must consider at least three applicants from a national search, according to the city’s charter.

To conduct the national search, the city will rely on the committee and public feedback, but will also contract the Public Sector Search & Consulting firm, which lead the city’s 2018 search for a chief and has conducted searches for cities including Bellevue, San Francisco and Dallas, Texas.

The search committee includes:

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez

Seattle City Councilmember and Public Safety and Human Services Committee Chair Lisa Herbold

Lieutenant Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association

Prachi Dave, policy and advocacy director, Public Defender Association; Commissioner, Community Police Commission

Gabe Galanda, managing lawyer, Galanda Broadman, PLLC

Erin Goodman, executive director, Sodo Business Improvement Area

Esther Lucero, CEO, Seattle Indian Health Board

Jim Pugel, former SPD Chief of Police

Robert Saka, attorney, Microsoft Corporation

Rachel Smith, president & CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Mary Ellen Stone, CEO, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

Reverend Harriett Walden, Founder, Mothers for Police Accountability; co-chair, Community Police Commission

Natalie Walton-Anderson, Criminal Division chief, Seattle City Attorney’s Office

Bishop Reggie Witherspoon, Mount Calvary Christian Center

This is a developing story and will be updated.